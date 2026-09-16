Defense minister nominee confident about Opcon, soft-spoken on Hormuz

Defense Minister nominee Kang Shin-chul is seen during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Sept. 16. NEWS1

Ret. Gen. Kang Shin-chul also addressed the military academy integration, saying that he backs the concept but the current plan is incomplete.

Defense Minister nominee Kang Shin-chul voiced confidence that wartime operational control (Opcon) will be transferred to Korea, but remained cautious about deploying Korean troops to the Strait of Hormuz during a parliamentary confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

“I believe we have made substantial progress toward meeting the requirements [for Opcon] and that the conditions for the transfer have matured,” he said at the National Assembly in western Seoul.

“If we hold the Security Consultative Meeting this year, we will complete the Full Operational Capability assessment. The Korean and U.S. defense ministers will then agree on when the transfer should take place and submit their recommendation to the two presidents.”

The retired general also stressed the need to transfer Opcon in "a way that both Korea and the U.S. can trust, that fortifies the alliance between the two countries," but chose a measured response on the possibility of sending troops to the Strait of Hormuz.

“As far as I know, nothing has been decided,” he said. “We should approach the issue from the standpoint of protecting our people and safeguarding the national interest.”

Kang also left the door open to restoring the Sept. 19 inter-Korean military agreement, while stressing that any decision would have to reflect the security environment.

The two Koreas signed the Sept. 19 military agreement in 2018 to reduce tensions along their heavily fortified border. The accord called for removing guard posts in the demilitarized zone and creating no-fly zones along the military demarcation line.

“The significance of the Sept. 19 agreement lies in the fact that the military authorities of the two Koreas reached it together,” Kang said. “We will carefully review any possibility for restoration in light of the security environment.”

On the Lee Jae Myung administration's push to merge the Army, Navy and Air Force academies, which currently operate separately, into a single institution, Kang emphasized that "integrated training is necessary,” but current plans needed to be changed.

Defense Minister nominee Kang Shin-chul swears in during his confirmation hearing at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Sept. 16. JANG JIN-YOUNG





“In my view, it is not yet a complete plan,” he said when asked about the current proposal by the Ministry of National Defense. “It is an extremely important issue concerning the cultivation of outstanding talent in the years ahead. Past administrations have repeatedly discussed ways to reform the military academies.”

Asked about opposition from reserve and retired military personnel, including Korea Military Academy graduates, Kang said his priority was to produce capable officers rather than dwell on criticism.

“There are different views, and they are not necessarily wrong," Kang said. "I will hear them out, put together the best possible plan and lay it out for the public.”

His remarks suggested that integration would remain the ultimate goal, while the details of how to get there would be shaped through broader consultation.

Kang also condemned the military’s role in the Dec. 3 martial law declaration, saying it had “undermined constitutional order.”

Kang was serving as deputy commander of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command when ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol imposed emergency martial law on Dec. 3, 2024.

“I bear a heavy sense of responsibility as the highest-ranking officer at the time,” Kang said. “I offer my sincere apologies to the public.”

Kang Shin-chul, then-deputy commander of the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, speaks during an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo on March 10, 2024. LEE CHUL-JAE

Kang also faced scrutiny at the hearing over his seemingly condescending behavior and controversies involving his eldest son.

Reform Party Rep. Chun Ha-ram questioned Kang over a photo his eldest son used as his KakaoTalk profile picture while serving as an Army second lieutenant. The photo showed him alongside his father, who was then a four-star general.

“Do you really think that wouldn’t lead to special treatment or preferential treatment within his unit?” Chun asked.

“I think you’re saying that because you’re not familiar with how things work inside the military,” Kang replied.

“Go to his unit and check for yourself how my son served,” Kang added when Rep. Chun requested the son’s military service records to determine whether he had received preferential treatment.

The former general's response drew a rebuke from Parliamentary National Defense Committee chair Jin Sung-soon of the ruling Democratic Party, who called it “inappropriate.”

Kang later apologized.





BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO, SHIM SEOK-YONG, LEE SOO-JUNG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]