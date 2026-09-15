Defense chiefs of Seoul, Tokyo share understanding on need for bilateral cooperation

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, left, speaks with Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi over a video call, in this file photo provided by Seoul's Ministry of National Defense on Sept. 15. YONHAP

Ahn Gyu-back held a video call with Shinjiro Koizumi as they attempted to build rapport following the Japanese minister’s visit to a controversial war shrine.

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back spoke with his Japanese counterpart on the phone Tuesday and shared an understanding on the need for bilateral defense cooperation grounded in mutual understanding, Seoul's Ministry of National Defense said.

Ahn held a video call with Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi earlier in the day, where he reaffirmed the trust built between the two nations during his tenure, according to the ministry.

He also expressed condolences over the recent earthquake in Japan's southern Kumamoto Prefecture in late July.

The two sides shared a consensus on the importance of bilateral as well as trilateral cooperation with the United States for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the region.

The talks come as relations between the defense officials have soured recently after Koizumi visited a controversial war shrine in Tokyo last month, a move that drew criticism from Seoul.

The Japanese defense chief did not attend the annual Seoul Defense Dialogue earlier this month, with Japan's vice defense minister attending in his place.





Yonhap