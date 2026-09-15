Defense chiefs of Seoul, Tokyo share understanding on need for bilateral cooperation

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Olympic champ Ban leads Korea's five-gold shooting bid
Ban Hyo-jin and 29 teammates have arrived in Nagoya targeting five gold medals at the Asian Games.
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K2 rides and live fire: Korea takes defense diplomacy to the field
Envoys from 15 countries rode K2 tanks and watched live-fire drills as Seoul promoted defense exports and cooperation.
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Marines take lead at Incheon landing ceremony as gov't pushes for greater branch autonomy
The 76th anniversary commemoration coincides with efforts to grant the Corps a status comparable to the other branches.
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Korea targets 45 gold medals at Asian Games, with prime opportunities in fencing, swimming and pentathlon
Women's modern pentathlete Seong Seung-min is favored to deliver the country's first gold as the team looks to take home significant hardware from Aichi-Nagoya.