Defense chiefs of Korea, Philippines discuss expanding arms cooperation

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'Poland is a prime example': Czech defense chief on how Korea can win in Europe
Czech Defense Minister Jaromir Zuna says Korean firms must pursue local production and technology partnerships to compete for European contracts.
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DP's Park Jie-won breaks ranks to back Hormuz deployment
A Democratic Party lawmaker says a noncombat deployment may be unavoidable to protect Korean ships and manage ties with Washington.
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Two wars, one uneasy ally: Trump increases pressure on Seoul to contribute in fight in Iran, Ukraine
Washington's public displeasure about Seoul's lack of involvement in Hormuz and Kyiv has put it in an awkward position between prioritizing its own security and keeping its ally on its side.
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South Korea, U.S., Japan kick off 3-way military exercise
South Korea, the United States and Japan began five days of Freedom Edge exercises near Jeju Island to bolster deterrence against North Korean threats.