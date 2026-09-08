Defense chiefs of Korea, Philippines discuss expanding arms cooperation

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, left, and Philippine Defense Minister Gilberto Teodoro poses for a photo during their meeting held along the sidelines of the Seoul Defense Dialogue on Sept. 7. NEWS1

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and his Philippine counterpart Gilberto Teodoro discussed expanded arms cooperation, military modernization and joint drills during the Seoul Defense Dialogue.

Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back met with his Philippine counterpart on Monday to discuss regional security issues and ways to boost bilateral arms cooperation, Seoul's Ministry of National Defense said.

Ahn's meeting with Philippine Defense Minister Gilberto Teodoro took place on the sidelines of the Seoul Defense Dialogue that began earlier in the day.

The two ministers assessed that Korea and the Philippines have continued to build trust for a prolonged period and vowed to expand cooperation in various sectors, including in personnel exchanges and joint drills.

The two ministers also vowed to strengthen cooperation in the defense sector by building on an agreement reached at a bilateral summit of their leaders held in March.

Notably, Ahn underscored the excellence of Korean weapons systems, while requesting support for Korean companies taking part in the modernization project of the Philippine military.

Teodoro highly evaluated the Korean arms industry and expressed hope for increased bilateral cooperation in the defense sector in the future.

Ahn explained that the Korean government was pushing to ensure peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula in coordination with the international community, and the Philippine minister expressed support for Seoul's efforts, the ministry said.





Yonhap