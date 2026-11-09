Defense chief rules out military academy closures as merger plan faces possible changes

Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul, far left, meets heads of the Army, Navy and Air Force academies’ alumni associations and other officials at the ministry headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul on Nov. 9. MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE

Kang Shin-chul appeared to pivot slightly as he acknowledged the need for certain branches to run specialized programs.

Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul said Monday that there is "absolutely no intention of shutting down military academies" following an earlier plan to establish a unified academy in Daejeon.

The Ministry of National Defense is considering keeping the Naval Academy and Air Force Academy at their existing campuses in Jinhae, South Gyeongsang, and Cheongju, North Chungcheong, respectively. Under the proposal, only the Korea Military Academy would be relocated, potentially to Sejong or elsewhere in the Chungcheong provinces.

The move appears to be an effort to find a middle ground after the ministry's July proposal to merge the three academies into a single four-year national academy at the Jaun military complex in Daejeon faced strong opposition from within and outside the military.

Kang said he "fully understands the need" for the Naval Academy to remain near the sea, responding to concerns raised by its alumni association president during a meeting with the heads of the three military academies' alumni associations on Monday. He also acknowledged the importance of the academy's existing training system.

His remarks suggested that the government intends to continue using existing Naval and Air Force academy facilities, given the need for specialized training involving warships and aircraft.

"Unless we have a fully integrated military, each service must clearly retain its own specialized training," Kang said. "In a way, it could even become a network-based system of integrated education."

He also called for greater diversity of opinion on the ministry's civilian advisory committee tasked with developing the new military academy.

"There needs to be a 'red team' within the government, and it would be inappropriate for the committee to consist only of people who support the plan," Kang said.

Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul, center, poses for a photo with heads of the Army, Navy and Air Force academies’ alumni associations and other officials at the ministry headquarters in Yongsan District, central Seoul on Nov. 9. MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE

There are also signs within the Defense Ministry that officials acknowledge the original Jaun proposal could be revised.

One possibility is to keep the existing Army, Navy and Air Force academy facilities in place while establishing additional educational facilities and a graduate school for joint training.

Among the options under discussion is a so-called "1-plus-3" model. Under the plan, cadets would undergo one year of integrated education followed by three years of specialized training within their respective services.

Another is a so-called "1-plus-2-plus-1" model, under which cadets would receive integrated education in their first and fourth years and service-specific training in their second and third years.

The Defense Ministry, however, stressed that neither proposal has been finalized.

The potential decision to retain some existing academy facilities reflects both budgetary considerations and the intense opposition that followed the government's earlier announcement of plans to abolish the separate Army, Navy and Air Force academies. Alumni associations have been particularly vocal in their objections.

People salute during a rally opposing the merger of the Army, Navy and Air Force academies held in front of the National Assembly building in Yeouido, western Seoul, on July 8. The rally was organized by the academies' alumni associations and a group of parents of Korea Military Academy cadets. YONHAP

The central question now is whether the Korea Military Academy, currently located in Nowon District, northern Seoul, will be relocated.

President Lee Jae Myung previously expressed a strong determination to reform the Korea Military Academy, questioning its historical links to military coups.

"How many military coups have there been in Korea so far? They were carried out by graduates of the Korea Military Academy, but has anyone ever been held accountable for that?" Lee said during a Defense Ministry briefing on Aug. 5.

Against this backdrop, the Defense Ministry is considering retaining the Naval and Air Force academies while moving the Korea Military Academy to an area near the Army's 32nd Infantry Division near Sejong.

Since taking office in September, Kang has reportedly held several rounds of discussions with the Blue House over revisions to the unified military academy proposal. However, the two sides appear to have made little progress toward reaching an agreement. The policy coordination process could therefore drag on for an extended period.





BY LEE YU-JUNG, SHIM SEOK-YONG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]