Decision to expand naval unit's operations toward Hormuz Strait puts Korea between Scylla and Charybdis

Sailors of the Cheonghae Unit’s 48th contingent attend a send-off ceremony at the Busan Naval Operations Base in May before departing aboard the destroyer Wang Geon. Korea’s Cabinet approved a plan on Nov. 10 to move the antipiracy unit closer to the Strait of Hormuz. YONHAP

Korea's antipiracy Cheonghae Unit will patrol waters off Oman, pending parliamentary approval, but that may not satisfy Washington, Tehran or the Korean public.

[NEWS ANALYSIS]

Korea is navigating perilous waters, both literally and metaphorically, as it moves its antipiracy naval unit closer to the Strait of Hormuz while remaining adamant about not being drawn into the Iran war.

Seoul has walked a tricky diplomatic and security line as it tries to appease Washington without provoking Tehran or splitting its own political bloc at home.

This balance came under new strain Thursday when an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson used a Korean proverb to warn against sending naval forces to the region, posting on social media: “A sparrow that tries to fly after a stork will eventually break its legs."

The ball is now rolling after Seoul’s Cabinet last Tuesday approved a motion to expand the Cheonghae Unit’s operating area from the Gulf of Aden off Somalia to waters south of Oman. The motion reached the National Assembly the same day.

The decision comes after months of deliberation over what military role Seoul will play in Hormuz to meet U.S. demands that allies do more to stabilize the crucial strait.

The Cheonghae Unit, built around a single destroyer, has escorted merchant ships off Somalia since 2009. Its expanded area, pending parliamentary approval, brings it nearer to a waterway Korea depends on. The new area ends off the port of Duqm, about 650 kilometers (404 miles) from the strait, and does not include the Gulf of Oman, which borders it.

Korea imported 70 percent of its crude oil from the Middle East in 2025, most of it shipped through the Strait of Hormuz. Two Korean ships are currently inside the strait.

Analysts widely see the plan as a compromise, as it answers part of Washington’s call to help stabilize the strait while keeping Seoul out of the Iran war. However, experts say neither Washington nor Tehran is likely to treat this as the final word.





An image Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei posted on X on Nov. 12 shows a stork with an American flag on its wing fall from the sky as a sparrow watches, invoking a Korean proverb warning against overreaching. SCREEN CAPTURE

The debate at home

The Cabinet’s approval of the motion to expand the scope of the Cheonghae Unit, in the name of securing the safety of the international maritime pathway and restoring freedom of passage, has been met with fierce backlash domestically, as critics say the act is tantamount to a military contribution to the U.S. war with Iran.

The unit would gain a P-8A maritime patrol aircraft, a 30-member explosive ordnance disposal team and unmanned mine-clearing equipment. Its personnel would rise from 320 to 395, and a new task would be added to its mandate, supporting the restoration of freedom of navigation on international sea lanes.

If passed by the National Assembly, the motion would extend the deployment through Dec. 31, 2027.

“Our mission entails protecting our citizens and vessels, participating in international cooperation to ensure safe and free navigation, safeguarding our energy security interests and exercising the minimum necessary right to defense or self-defense should the need arise,” a senior presidential official said Thursday. “Conversely, there are clear boundaries: We will not participate in or engage in war or combat operations, nor will we place ourselves under another command structure.”

The official said that by keeping to those principles, “we do not anticipate encountering dangerous situations,” and that the government is giving the same explanation to the National Assembly.

That pledge has drawn questions because of one clause in the motion.

Korea’s military keeps command of the unit, but tactical control shifts to an on-site commander whenever the unit joins international maritime security operations, such as those run by the Combined Maritime Forces or the European Union. The Combined Maritime Forces, a multinational naval partnership that includes the Cheonghae Unit, answers to the commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command.

Some observers see the clause as a possible route into operations around the strait under the label of an international mission.

Such control is only temporary and covers only specific areas, according to Defense Ministry spokesperson Jung Bin-na, who called it “a very limited authority” at a briefing Thursday.

Every extension motion since the unit’s first dispatch in 2009 has carried the same clause, Jung said, and the mission area remains limited to the Gulf of Aden and waters south of Oman.

Any move into the strait itself would require a separate vote, Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul told lawmakers on Nov. 9.

Shin Beom-chul, a senior research fellow at the Sejong Institute and a former vice defense minister, said the plan is a compromise and should be understood as one.

“In terms of justification, we are with the international community, and in substance, we are indirectly supporting the United States,” he said.





Washington’s demands

U.S. President Donald Trump called on countries, including Korea, to send warships to the strait in March. A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul acknowledged earlier this month that the Cheonghae plan is likely connected to U.S. calls for a contribution.

The U.S. midterm elections complicates the picture. Democrats won both chambers of Congress, and Rep. Gregory Meeks, expected to chair the House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said he will bring resolutions to end the Iran war “immediately” in January. Such measures would face a presidential veto.

A drone view shows vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, Aug. 28. REUTERS/YONHAP

Seoul has reiterated that the U.S. administration remains the counterpart that matters.

A Foreign Ministry official said Tuesday that support for the alliance in Congress is bipartisan and that institutional limits constrain how far Congress can block the administration. Korea will expand outreach to lawmakers while continuing to work with the administration, the official said.

Blue House officials similarly point out that talks on the transfer of wartime operational control, nuclear-powered submarines and the nuclear energy agreement will be little affected by the election result.

Korean analysts indicated that Washington will see the move as welcome, but not enough.

“[Washington] won’t call it sufficient,” said Ban Kil-joo, an international relations professor at the state-run Korea National Diplomatic Academy. “But considering the current state of the war, what role Korea can actually play and how quickly, it will judge this to be the best option it has.”

Neither expects the matter to end there.

Ban warned Seoul not to assume this would be “the first and last thing the United States will ask for” if tensions in the strait rise again, and Shin said the step is unlikely to win Korea a direct trade-off on issues such as nuclear-powered submarines.





Tehran’s concerns

Iran’s objections to the Cheonghae Unit role were measured at first — but they have since escalated their language.

Asked about Korea’s plan on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said the best help Korea and other countries could offer was to stay out of the region’s complicated situation, according to Iran’s Mehr News Agency.

Protesters hold signs calling for the withdrawal of a plan to expand the scope of the Korean Navy’s Cheonghae Unit as they head toward the Blue House following a rally held in front of Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Nov. 10 YONHAP

That was milder than in September, when he warned that a military presence by other countries in the strait would be treated as direct support for the aggressor and bring serious consequences.

Seoul read the change as deliberate.

A senior Foreign Ministry official said Tuesday, “We judge that this time there are signs of [Iran] trying to manage the content of its message more, or to show some restraint."

Two days later, Baghaei changed his tone. Late Thursday, he posted a Korean proverb on X in both Korean and English: “A sparrow that tries to fly after a stork will eventually break its legs." He posted an image showing a small bird looking up at a falling stork with U.S. flag-patterned wings, above a sea with a warship and a tanker.

The proverb warns against overreaching by trying to keep up with someone far bigger.

The post did not name Korea, but its warning covered any involvement in aggression against Iran, naval deployments and support equipment and personnel included, which Tehran would treat as “a hostile and unlawful act.” Citing freedom of navigation or antipiracy work, the post added, changes nothing. Those are the two reasons Seoul has given for expanding the unit’s mission.

Seoul's Foreign Ministry reiterated Friday that the government is pursuing the motion “under the principle of noninvolvement and nonintervention in the war,” adding that it is “continuously communicating with relevant countries, including Iran.”

Sejong Institute's Shin said the post was a warning in words, not a sign of imminent action, because Iran has little ability to harm Korean vessels south of Oman as long as the unit stays out of the strait.

“[Iran] has certainly raised the level,” Shin said, "but the cause of its discontent is, more than Korea’s action itself, concern that international support for the United States is being mobilized.”

Ali Vaez, Iran Project director at the International Crisis Group, said that simply staying outside the strait would not settle the matter for Tehran.

“Distance matters, but so does direction of travel,” Vaez said, adding that Iran “will judge Seoul by what its forces do, not merely where they are stationed.”





What Seoul needs to do

The deployment plan has also split the governing bloc.

The minor Rebuilding Korea Party and the Progressive Party, smaller parties usually aligned with the liberal government, call it a “backdoor deployment.”

Progressive Party leader Kim Jong-hoon said adding mine-clearing assets to an antipiracy unit amounts to a deployment for the United States, and that troops should not be put at risk as a gesture to a great power. Opposition hardened on Thursday, when the party’s floor leader, Yoon Jong-oh, said the motion should be halted.

The public is also divided.

A survey taken in late September of 1,010 adults by Ace Research for the Newsis news agency found 39.9 percent opposed to widening the unit’s area toward the strait and 37.6 percent in favor, a gap within the 3.1-percentage-point margin of error.

But a compromise may be taking shape.

Ruling Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Kim Byung-joo, a defense adviser to the president, said lawmakers could attach a supplementary opinion to the motion stating that the unit will not operate in the strait.

Civic groups want more. People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy argues the mine-clearing assets should be sent only after a cease-fire, with a separate vote.

Two steps remain — a review by the parliamentary National Defense Committee, then a floor vote that passes with a majority of the lawmakers present, provided more than half of all members attend. A vote could come as early as Monday at the Defense Ministry’s request, though people in and around the Assembly expect late November.

The motion is expected to pass before the current mandate expires on Dec. 31, since the DP’s majority is enough to carry it without the smaller parties.

The outcome may depend on talks in which Korea has no seat.

Gulf media reported earlier in the week that Washington and Tehran were nearing a preliminary deal to lift the blockade and reopen the strait. A senior Iranian security official denied that any negotiations were underway.

Tehran’s latest offer, as described by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, has Washington making the first move by lifting the blockade, easing sanctions and releasing frozen funds, with the strait reopening within two days. Nothing has been signed.

A deal could open the way for an international mine-clearing operation, the scenario Korea’s assets are meant for.

Vaez said that could turn the mine-clearing team into a point of cooperation rather than friction, but only if the work is internationally coordinated and carried out with Tehran’s consent.

Until then, Seoul’s limits will be tested by what the unit does. The government has already barred the unit’s patrol aircraft from monitoring Iranian territory, territorial waters or the strait itself.

“Seoul needs to walk a diplomatic tightrope: reassure Washington without alarming Tehran,” Vaez said. “Korea should help secure the peace, rather than risk becoming another party to the war.”

Shin said the government's decision is made, and Seoul should not be shaken by Tehran's rhetoric.

"What matters most is what course we take," he said.





BY SEO JI-EUN, SARAH KIM [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]