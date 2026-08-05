Death toll from heat wave rises to 21 

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Japanese influencer dies by apparent suicide while livestreaming in Seoul
A Japanese national in her 20s with more than 80,000 TikTok followers was found dead at her Seoul officetel after an apparent suicide broadcast live on social media.
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More than sixty percent of Koreans think prosecution should have investigative rights
A new poll found that 62.5 percent of Koreans support keeping prosecutors’ supplementary investigation authority despite recent legal revisions that removed it.
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Court issues fines for abusive comments about G-Dragon
Several people who posted or spread abusive comments online about K-pop singer G-Dragon were fined after his agency filed more than 100 defamation complaints.
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Oh presses Blue House on housing supply, but ends lunch without agreement
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon urged the presidential office to ease building rules and rethink Yongsan housing plans, but the two sides left a lunch meeting without finding common ground.