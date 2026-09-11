Death penalty sought for YouTuber for allegedly killing her daughter

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Supreme Court criticized for letting officials responsible for data leak off with slap on the wrist
After the personal data of nearly 18,000 people was exposed in a network breach, Korea's top court issued only a “stern warning” to those at fault, prompting criticism from lawmakers.
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Google must take responsibility in alleged leak of digital sex crime victims’ data leak, gender equality minister says
Addressing the exposure of information about victims seeking content removal, Won Min-kyong said the tech giant must “take the issue seriously.”
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Second disaster relief team departs for Nepal to assist in recovery efforts
An eight-member unit consisting of diplomatic and first responder and medical personnel took off with around 4 tons of relief supplies.
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Over 1,600 emergency passports issued by missions in Japan as crimes, incidents climb with rising tourism
The surge is attributed to increased travel due to the weak yen, with a substantial proportion of issuances due to lost or stolen passports.