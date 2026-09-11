Death penalty sought for YouTuber for allegedly killing her daughter

Prosecutors said that the defendant committed the crime because she believed the victim caused her social embarrassment.

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Caption: (서울=뉴스1) 박세연 기자 = 17일 서초구 서울중앙지방검찰청에 검찰 깃발이 펄럭이고 있다.정치브로커 명태균 씨를 둘러싼 각종 의혹을 수사 중인 검찰이 윤석열 대통령 부부의 공천개입 의혹 사건 수사를 서울중앙지검으로 이송했다.창원지검 전담수사팀(팀장 이지형 차장검사)은 이날 이 같은 내용이 포함된 명 씨 의혹 관련 중간수사 결과를 발표했다. 2025.2.17/뉴스1
The prosecution flag flies at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 17, 2025.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for a YouTuber accused of assaulting her teenage daughter, resulting in her death, a court said Friday.

The Changwon District Court's Jinju branch said prosecutors made the sentencing request Thursday after indicting the mother, who is also a singer, on charges that include murder.

The woman allegedly beat her daughter with a wooden stick and poured boiling water over her head at the daughter's residence in the southern county of Namhae last September before leaving her to die in a car.

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"The defendant fell under the illusion that her daughter had caused her social embarrassment," the prosecution was quoted as saying, emphasizing the need for permanent isolation from society due to the high risk of additional offenses, judging from her past record of domestic violence.

The defense team strongly denied the murder charge, arguing that the defendant had no intention of killing her daughter.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place on Oct. 8.


Yonhap

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