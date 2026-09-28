Data Ministry to combine institutes as part of public sector restructuring push

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Antigraft law violations fall to decade low
Reported violations of Korea’s antigraft law dropped to 1,280 last year, the lowest total since the law took effect 10 years ago.
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Chuseok offers no break for young job seekers
As employment among Koreans in their 20s falls at its fastest pace since 1998, young job seekers say holiday pressure disrupts their routines and deepens career anxiety.
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Four Chinese nationals vandalized Chinese restaurant ‘Xi Jinping’ in Bundang, police say
Police have identified the subjects, but they fled to China before they could be apprehended.
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Domestic violence reports surge during Chuseok holidays
Police logged 42 percent more daily domestic violence reports during Chuseok this year, which also represented a 13 percent increase over last year's numbers.