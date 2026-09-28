Data Ministry to combine institutes as part of public sector restructuring push

The logo of the Ministry of Data and Statistics MINISTRY OF DATA AND STATISTICS

The Ministry of Data and Statistics will consolidate the Korea Statistical Information Institute and the Korea Statistics Promotion Institute into a single agency tasked with supporting Korea's statistics-based policymaking.

Korea's Data Ministry said Monday it plans to merge two institutes under its wing in line with the government's bid to cut the number of public institutions by 20 percent.

The Ministry of Data and Statistics said it will consolidate the Korea Statistical Information Institute and the Korea Statistics Promotion Institute into a single agency tasked with supporting Korea's statistics-based policymaking.

The government announced plans this month to carry out a major restructuring of public institutions, including mergers among energy suppliers, with the initiative aimed at reducing their number from 524 to 415.

The Data Ministry said it plans to establish a legal basis for launching the new agency, including provisions for transferring the rights and roles of the two existing institutions to the new body.

“The ministry will work closely with the two organizations to ensure each stage of the implementation process proceeds smoothly so the new agency can launch on schedule,” it said.





Yonhap