North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping are seen at Pyongyang Sunan International Airport on June 9, following Xi's state visit to North Korea, in this photo released by the Rodong Sinmun on June 10. NEWS1

The precautions resemble those taken when the North Korean leader traveled to the border city in September of last year.

A proposal for North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping to hold a summit in China in early December is under consideration, according to a report by Japan's Kyodo News citing diplomatic sources on Sunday.

The news agency reported that Kim's potential itinerary for next month includes visits to several Chinese cities. It also noted that construction barriers had been put up on Saturday night along railway tracks in Dandong that link North Korea and China.

The barriers were reportedly not in place as of Friday morning. Similar security measures were taken in September of last year, when Kim traveled to China aboard his private train via Dandong. Barriers were also installed along the railway tracks at the time, and nearby residents were reportedly asked to move away shortly before the train passed.

Rooms at the Zhonglian Hotel, located directly in front of the Yalu River Bridge on the Chinese side of the border, have been unavailable for booking from Saturday afternoon through Friday, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun and Kyodo News.

The hotel offers views of the bridge connecting Dandong with the North Korean city of Sinuiju, as well as the surrounding areas of Sinuiju across the river. However, whether the booking restrictions are related to a possible visit by Kim remains unconfirmed.

The two leaders last met in June, when the Chinese president made a state visit to Pyongyang.

Signs of expansion and renovation work at the North Korean Embassy in Beijing were detected earlier this month. Kim Song-nam, secretary for international affairs of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, also visited Beijing earlier this month and met with senior Chinese officials for what may have been preparations for a visit by the North Korean leader.

If a visit materializes, Pyongyang and Beijing could coordinate their policies toward Washington in the wake of the trilateral summit between the United States, China and Russia earlier this month, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

The South Korean government is also closely monitoring the possibility of such a visit in the near future.

“We are closely monitoring various developments,” the National Intelligence Service said on Saturday regarding a potential trip.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]