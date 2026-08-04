Daily heat illness cases hit year's highest level as overall death toll reaches 19

A person holds a parasol to protect themselves from strong sunlight in central Seoul on Aug. 4. NEWS1

Korea reported 186 heat-related illness cases in a single day as the nationwide heat wave intensified and suspected deaths reached 19.

Korea logged a daily high of more than 180 heat-related illness cases on Monday as a nationwide heat wave intensified, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday.

The cumulative number of suspected heat-related deaths in the same period stands at 19.

A total of 186 people visited around 500 emergency rooms nationwide due to heat-related illnesses on Monday, according to the agency’s emergency room surveillance system. It surpassed this year’s daily peak of 118, which was recorded on July 11.

Heat-related illnesses are acute conditions caused by heat, with heat exhaustion and heatstroke being typical examples. Without prompt treatment, they can lead to impaired consciousness and become life-threatening.

As the heat wave pushed temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas, Korea recorded more than 100 heat-related illness cases a day for three straight days starting Saturday, when 116 cases were reported.

Since the monitoring system began operating on May 15, the cumulative number of cases has reached 2,221.

Two additional suspected heat-related deaths were reported on Monday. It brought the cumulative death toll to 19, nearly matching the 20 deaths recorded during the same period last year.

Men accounted for 76.7 percent of all heat-related illness cases this year, compared with 23.3 percent for women.

A worker sits down on a road during outdoor work at the Sejong Government Complex on Aug. 4. YONHAP

Most cases occurred outdoors at workplaces and farms, which accounted for 78.3 percent of the total. Another 6.9 percent occurred indoors, including at homes.

Heat exhaustion was the most common diagnosis and accounted for 61.5 percent of all cases.

Health authorities advise people to drink water frequently even if they do not feel thirsty to reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses. They also recommend avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day and staying in cool places or taking regular breaks.

Older adults, people with disabilities, pregnant women, children and those with underlying medical conditions are particularly vulnerable to extreme heat and should take precautions suited to their health.

Older adults, especially those living alone, should use air conditioning and designated cooling shelters whenever possible, while family members and neighbors should check on them regularly. People with underlying medical conditions should consult their doctors in advance about staying hydrated and managing their medications.





BY JUNG JONG-HOON [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]