Customs seizes 1.3 billion won from delinquent taxpayers in joint probe with tax agency

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Top court confirms suspended sentence for ex-prosecutor who bribed former first lady
Korea’s Supreme Court upheld the conviction of former prosecutor Kim Sang-min, who gifted a $95,000 painting to Kim Keon Hee in 2023 in exchange for aiding his election bid.
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Police search for owner of endangered crocodile found in a Gyeonggi stream
Authorities in Yeoju are tracing who left a critically endangered juvenile Siamese crocodile in a stream and examining possible animal abandonment and smuggling violations.
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Police aim to expand rotational personnel system in 1st half of 2027
The national police agency says it will widen nationwide personnel rotations by the first half of 2027 and transfer officers disciplined for collusion-related corruption to other regions.
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Ex-regulatory vice chair says President Lee fueled Paichai High School controversy
Former regulatory vice chair Lee Byung-tae said President Lee Jae Myung’s criticism of Starbucks Korea fueled the Paichai High School chant controversy tied to May 18.