Customs catches record 1,007 kilograms of drugs in 767 smuggling cases in H1

Korea Customs Service Commissioner Lee Jong-wook briefs reporters on the agency's drug smuggling crackdown at Incheon International Airport Terminal 1, on July 22. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Cannabis accounted for the largest share of confiscations, while Thailand remained the largest source of attempts to bring illicit substances into Korea.

Korea detected a record volume of illicit drug smuggling incidents in the first half of the year amid tightened inspections, the customs agency said Wednesday.

The combined volume of drugs seized came to 767 cases totaling 1,007 kilograms (2,220 pounds) in the January-to-June period, according to the Korea Customs Service.

The agency said the volume marked the highest figure for any first half period for drugs that were intended for domestic distribution.

It detected 509 cases involving 175 kilograms of illicit drugs carried by individual travelers amid tightened surveillance of international parcels.

By type, cannabis accounted for 654 kilograms, followed by methamphetamine, ketamine and cocaine at 230 kilograms, 58 kilograms and 2 kilograms, respectively.

By country of origin, Thailand remained the largest source of attempted drug smuggling, followed by Britain, Canada and Vietnam.

Smugglers aged 39 and younger accounted for 59.3 percent of the 717 drug offenders caught in the first half, including 14 teenagers.

Lee Jong-wook, commissioner of the agency, vowed to establish multiple layers of surveillance across all possible smuggling routes.

"We will raise strong awareness that all smuggling attempts will be detected at the border," Lee said.





Yonhap