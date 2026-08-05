Culture Ministry plans two multipurpose domed stadiums and film ‘holdback’ policy

A government policy briefing for the Education Ministry, the National Education Commission, the Culture Ministry and the Korea Heritage Service is held at the Blue House’s State Guest House in central Seoul on Aug. 5. YONHAP

The ministry also plans to expand support for artists and content exports as well as prepare Korea's tourism infrastructure for 40 million annual visitors.

The government plans to build two large domed stadiums capable of hosting both sporting events and concerts. It also expects to soon announce details of a “holdback” system that would require a waiting period between a film’s theatrical release and its arrival on streaming platforms.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism laid out the plans Wednesday during a policy briefing to President Lee Jae Myung at the Blue House, framed around revitalizing local communities and expanding K-culture, sports and tourism abroad.

“We are conducting a commissioned study based on a plan to build about two large multipurpose domed stadiums that can host both sports and concerts,” said Lee Sun-young, the ministry’s director general for sports, at a prior briefing on Tuesday. “We are discussing matters including the criteria for selecting locations.”

Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young had flagged the need for a large K-pop concert venue during a policy briefing in December of last year.

“In the long term, we also need to build a domed stadium with at least 50,000 seats,” Chae said at the time.

Ahead of the June 3 local elections, several local governments, including South Chungcheong, Sejong, Busan and North Jeolla, expressed interest in building domed stadiums. Since large domed stadiums take considerable time to build, the ministry plans to first expand smaller cultural and sports complexes.

On film, the government is moving to curb the loss of moviegoers to streaming platforms through a holdback system.

“A certain level of consensus has formed around introducing a holdback system,” First Vice Minister Kim Young-soo said. “We are considering announcing the implementation plan this month and refining it afterward.”

People enter a movie theater in Seoul on Aug. 2 as temperatures hovered around 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) for days. NEWS1

BTS members perform during its world tour "Arirang" mat the State de France in Paris in July. The Paris act continued from July 17 through July 18. BIGHIT MUSIC

The ministry also outlined steps to sustain the growth of Korea’s content industry. It plans to expand the 1.5 trillion won ($1.05 billion) in financial support currently provided through loans, guarantees and investment funds. The ministry will also increase investment in big-budget intellectual properties and projects targeting overseas markets. The goal is to train 18,000 core workers for related industries by 2030.

Support will also extend to artists who have not fully benefited from the K-culture boom. The ministry plans to expand subsidies for industrial accident insurance and National Pension Service premiums for freelance artists, along with the artists’ welfare fund. It is also considering introducing health screening support for artists.

“We will continue expanding programs that create a stable environment in which artists can focus on their creative work,” Kim said.

The ministry is also preparing for a future in which Korea welcomes 40 million foreign visitors a year. A record 10.71 million tourists visited the country in the first half of this year, up 21 percent from the same period last year.

“Given the recent growth in inbound visitors, reaching 40 million appears possible after 2030,” said Kang Jung-won, the ministry’s head of tourism policy. “We will expand tourism infrastructure accordingly.”

Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young delivers a policy briefing to President Lee Jae Myung at the Blue House’s State Guest House in central Seoul on Aug. 5. YONHAP

The government plans to expand tourism infrastructure such as airports, ports and accommodations, along with multiple-entry visas and visa-free entry for tour groups.

“In the second half of this year, we will begin delivering results that people can feel,” Chae said. “We will move swiftly on key tasks so culture brings vitality to local communities and K-culture reaches a wider world, helping Korea become an irreplaceable cultural powerhouse.”

President Lee called for more detailed support across the cultural sector.

“Support for the cultural sector still appears insufficient,” Lee said. “Because the cultural field is so diverse, more attentive support will be necessary.”

Separately, the Korea Heritage Service presented its own plans for the second half of the year at the Blue House and said it plans to raise admission fees for major royal palaces, including Gyeongbok Palace and Deoksu Palace, as well as the royal tombs of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) starting in January 2027. The revised fee schedule is expected to be announced in November.





BY HA NAM-HYUN [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]