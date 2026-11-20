Pedestrians walk around Oxford University's campus on Sept. 3, 2017, in Oxford, England. AP/YONHAP

Korea’s Culture Ministry and the University of Oxford will expand Korean studies through research, forums and lectures on music, drama, film, food and fashion.

Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the University of Oxford in Britain have signed an agreement on nurturing research on Korean studies and culture, the ministry said Friday.

Under the memorandum of understanding signed Thursday, both sides will cooperate on supporting academic research on K-culture in areas spanning music, drama, film, food and fashion, according to the Culture Ministry.

They will push to broaden research on Korean studies through the Oxford Centre for Korean Studies, and hold various international forums, seminars and lectures.

"K-culture is evolving into a culture that global researchers study [...] Through cooperation with the University of Oxford, we will together work for the sustainable growth of K-culture," a ministry official said.

The ministry plans to also seek research cooperation with other major universities as well as research and industry organizations abroad.





Yonhap