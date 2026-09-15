Culture ministries of Korea, Uzbekistan agree to deepen cooperation in libraries, tourism

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K2 rides and live fire: Korea takes defense diplomacy to the field
Envoys from 15 countries rode K2 tanks and watched live-fire drills as Seoul promoted defense exports and cooperation.
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The Hormuz trilemma: Why Lee Jae Myung’s Iran calculation is harder than Roh’s Iraq decision
Seoul faces mounting U.S. pressure, Iranian warnings and domestic opposition over a possible Strait of Hormuz deployment.
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Lee and ADB chief target critical minerals, AI cooperation
President Lee Jae Myung and ADB President Masato Kanda discussed supply chains, artificial intelligence, nuclear energy and the Asean Power Grid.
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Korea’s Iran embassy hasn’t had a Persian-speaking diplomat since 2021, Foreign Ministry data reveals
Fifty of Korea’s 140 diplomatic missions in non-English-speaking countries had no diplomats who could speak the local language as of Aug. 28, including nations in Asia, Europe, Africa and South America.