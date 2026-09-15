Culture ministries of Korea, Uzbekistan agree to deepen cooperation in libraries, tourism

Korean Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young, right, and Uzbek counterpart Ozodbek Nazarbekov shake hands during talks on cultural cooperation in central Seoul on Sept. 15. YONHAP

Seoul’s Chae Hwi-young met with Ozodbek Ahmadovich Nazarbekov on Tuesday to discuss deepening ties between the two countries.

The culture ministers of Korea and Uzbekistan held talks Tuesday to discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in areas including libraries and tourism.

The meeting between Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young and his Uzbek counterpart, Ozodbek Ahmadovich Nazarbekov, was held in Seoul.

During the meeting, Chae called the Central Asian country an "important partner" and expressed hopes that bilateral cultural exchange will broaden on the occasion of the upcoming Korea-Central Asia summit, according to Chae's office.

"I anticipate cultural cooperation in various areas, including the designation of a year for mutual cultural exchange, pushing for a joint library project and expanding King Sejong Institutes for Korean language education," the Korean culture minister was quoted as saying.

In response, Nazarbekov called for launching a joint working-level committee to discuss various exchanges in the culture sector.

"Because the reading population is on the rise in Uzbekistan, we need Korea's interest and cooperation for international development in the area of libraries," he was quoted as telling Chae.

On Monday, the two ministries signed a memorandum of understanding on deepening practical cooperation in tourism.





Yonhap