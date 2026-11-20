A person holds up a micro camera in this photo unrelated to the article. YONHAP

Police are investigating a repeat CSAT examinee after a camera, Bluetooth earphones and tablet were found at a test site in Yongin, Gyeonggi.

A test-taker who brought a camera and other electronic devices into this year’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) was booked by police on Friday.

The examinee, who was sitting the exam for the second time, has been booked on suspicion of obstruction of official duties by fraudulent means, according to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency on Friday.

The test-taker is accused of bringing a camera and Bluetooth headphones into a CSAT test site in Yongin, Gyeonggi. The devices were discovered during the math exam session of the test, according to the Gyeonggi Provincial Office of Education, and were discovered after the proctor became suspicious of the test-taker.

The test taker had a camera slightly smaller than the palm of a hand and a pair of Bluetooth earphones. A tablet was also found inside the test taker’s bag, which had been left outside in the hallway.

All of the electronic devices were found switched on. Each is prohibited at CSAT test sites.

Education authorities separated the test taker from the other students and reported the case to the police at around 3:30 p.m. Police then questioned the test taker for about five hours and 20 minutes from 6 p.m. — after the exam had ended — before allowing the test taker to return home.

The booked examinee admitted to the allegations during questioning.

“I bought the devices a few days ago because I was anxious [about retaking the exam],” the test taker told police.

Exam proctors hold a metal detector at Yongsan High School in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 19, the day of the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test. NEWS1

Police are investigating exactly how the devices were intended to be used. Digital forensic analysis will be conducted to determine their precise types and functions and whether the camera was actually used to record anything or transmit data outside the test site.

Investigators will also examine whether anyone else was involved.

Preventing potential AI-assisted cheating was the hot potato of this year’s CSAT. The government imposed a strict restriction on digital devices on test sites and enhanced its security checks on the test takers. Over 110 examinees were caught violating electronic device restrictions at test centers nationwide, according to the Ministry of Education on Friday.





BY CHOI MO-RAN [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]