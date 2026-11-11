CSAT proctors undergo special training to spot AI smart glasses ahead of exam

Representatives from AI-powered smart glasses manufacturers demonstrate their devices during a training session for proctors at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 11, ahead of the nationwide college entrance exam. NEWS1

Seoul is deploying specialized inspectors ahead of the Nov. 19 nationwide College Scholastic Ability Test as officials try to prevent cheating.

Just eight days before students sit for the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), exam proctors received special training on how to prevent cheating through the use of AI-powered smart glasses on Wednesday.

A total of 239 proctors assigned to screen for smart glasses at CSAT testing sites across Seoul attended a training session at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education in Yongsan District, central Seoul, during which they learned about the devices' distinctive features and how to identify them.

Smart glasses are generally bulkier than ordinary eyewear, particularly around the temples, and often feature a small camera on the front of the frame. Their arms contain tiny openings for speakers and microphones, as well as charging ports. Those openings, however, can be disguised with tiny black stickers roughly the size of a fingernail, even as the glasses continue to function normally.

Wednesday's training gave the inspectors a chance to examine the devices up close, from the shape and thickness of their frames to the camera lenses and small openings that house speakers and microphones.

This year, Seoul will operate 228 testing centers and 4,310 examination rooms across 11 test districts for the CSAT taking place on Nov. 19. Each center will have one or two designated smart glasses inspectors, depending on its size. Nationwide, at least one such inspector will be stationed at each of the 1,312 CSAT testing centers.

The Ministry of Education's latest protocol allows exam supervisors to instruct students to take off their glasses and leave them on their desks if they suspect the devices are smart glasses before the test starts. A specialist stationed at the testing site will then examine the eyewear to verify whether it is a smart device.

A person wearing AI-powered smart glasses looks at a math problem in a test booklet during a training session at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 11. NEWS1

Unclear cases will be escalated to situation rooms operated by local education authorities, the Ministry of Education and the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation. Proctors who notice potentially suspicious eyewear during an exam will not conduct checks until the test session is complete.

However, teachers' groups warned that a single day of training would not be enough to reliably identify smart glasses.

“If a proctor reports a suspected case but the designated smart glasses inspectors fail to respond promptly, the burden will inevitably fall back on teachers in the examination rooms,” said a representative from the Korean Federation of Teachers’ Unions on Wednesday. “Authorities need to provide more training opportunities and establish detailed communication protocols to ensure the inspectors can perform their duties effectively onsite.





BY KIM MIN-SANG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]