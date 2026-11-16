CSAT exam papers begin nationwide distribution under tight security ahead of Thursday's test

Exam materials for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) are being distributed under police escort ahead of Thursday’s college entrance test at 1,312 centers nationwide.

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전국 시험장으로 향하는 수능 문답지 (세종=연합뉴스) 김주성 기자 = 2027학년도 대학수학능력시험을 사흘 앞둔 16일 충청권에 위치한 수능 문제지 인쇄본부에서 문제지와 답안지 배송작업이 시작되고 있다. 이날 인쇄본부에서 출발한 문답지는 삼엄한 경비 속에 전국 85개 시험지구에 배부된다. 2026.11.16 utzza@yna.co.kr/2026-11-16 08:10:27/
Question papers and answer sheets for the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test are being prepared for shipment at a printing facility in the Chungcheong region on Nov. 16, three days before the exam.

Distribution of question papers and answer sheets for Thursday's 2027 national college entrance exam began Monday across 85 testing districts nationwide and will continue through Wednesday.

The transportation process of College Scholastic Ability Test files will involve officials responsible for receiving the exam materials in each testing district, staff from regional education offices and coordinators from the Ministry of Education, according to the ministry on Monday. Police vehicles will escort the shipments.

Once delivered to their respective testing districts, the question papers and answer sheets will be stored at designated locations under tight security until Wednesday, the day before the exam. They will then be transported to 1,312 testing centers nationwide on Thursday morning.

"We ask drivers who encounter vehicles transporting exam materials to follow police instructions to ensure their safe and smooth delivery," the Education Ministry said.


BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

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This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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