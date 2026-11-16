CSAT exam papers begin nationwide distribution under tight security ahead of Thursday's test

Question papers and answer sheets for the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test are being prepared for shipment at a printing facility in the Chungcheong region on Nov. 16, three days before the exam. YONHAP

Exam materials for the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) are being distributed under police escort ahead of Thursday’s college entrance test at 1,312 centers nationwide.

Distribution of question papers and answer sheets for Thursday's 2027 national college entrance exam began Monday across 85 testing districts nationwide and will continue through Wednesday.

The transportation process of College Scholastic Ability Test files will involve officials responsible for receiving the exam materials in each testing district, staff from regional education offices and coordinators from the Ministry of Education, according to the ministry on Monday. Police vehicles will escort the shipments.

Once delivered to their respective testing districts, the question papers and answer sheets will be stored at designated locations under tight security until Wednesday, the day before the exam. They will then be transported to 1,312 testing centers nationwide on Thursday morning.

"We ask drivers who encounter vehicles transporting exam materials to follow police instructions to ensure their safe and smooth delivery," the Education Ministry said.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]