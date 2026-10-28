Cryptocurrency tax delay decision remains unresolved

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Korean financial firms confirm customer data breaches
Daishin Securities, Mirae Asset Global Investments and Bithumb reported breaches, with Daishin saying 38,490 customers were affected.
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Lee warns against 'irresponsible extremism' jeopardizing reforms
President Lee Jae Myung said all-or-nothing demands risk undermining effective prosecution reform.
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Covid-19 vaccination did not affect cancer rates in Korea, study finds
An analysis of 36 million people found that Korea’s cancer rates continued their pre-vaccination trends even after mass Covid-19 immunization.
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Fire in Gangnam's last shantytown extinguished after nearly 13 hours
A fire at Seoul’s Guryong Village shantytown was fully extinguished after 12 hours and 49 minutes, affecting more than 100 residents and injuring one woman.