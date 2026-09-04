Crane on barge topples over in strong winds at Jeju, injuring two workers

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‘I Live Alone’ apologizes over Jun Hyun-moo’s 'spontaneous' Kazakhstan trip
The reality show acknowledged flights and filming support were arranged in advance of Jun Hyun-moo’s trip to Almaty, but maintained that the host did book his own ticket on the spot.
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Hongcheon landslide forces evacuation of 16 residents in Gangwon
A landslide in Gangwon buried a farm equipment warehouse and damaged farmland, while continuing rockfall delayed recovery efforts.
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Sejong expects 10,000 new residents as Justice Ministry, police relocate
Relocations of the Ministry of Justice, Gender Equality Ministry, police and new prosecution agencies could reverse Sejong's recent population decline while renewing pressure for housing support.
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Chinese lecturer says he killed student fearing relationship would cost him job
A Chinese lecturer told police he killed a graduate student after fearing their relationship would cost him his university job.