Cracking Korea’s conglomerate aptitude tests: What international job seekers need to know

International students fill out their resumes during the 2026 TU Global Job Fair held at Tongmyong University in Nam District, Busan, on Nov. 4. NEWS1

Test formats vary by company and role, so applicants should verify requirements, prepare for online limits and answer personality questions consistently.

For international job seekers applying to some of Korea's largest companies, a strong resume can get them through the first round.

However, whether they make it to an interview can depend on a hiring assessment known as "injeokseong," a term that covers personality and aptitude tests administered by companies.

Some of these tests are so familiar to job seekers that they're known by their initials: Samsung's GSAT, short for Global Samsung Aptitude Test, Hyundai Motor Group's HMAT, or Hyundai Motor Group Aptitude Test, and SK Group's SKCT, short for SK Competency Test.

The exams are typically taken during companies' open large-scale recruitment rounds, known as gongchae. The prominence of these tests in the hiring process and the complexity of the questions have spawned a market for prep books with entire volumes devoted to individual exams.

As the test applies to all applicants, including international applicants, it is useful to know what the tests are about and how to prepare for them.





Different tests for different companies

Farhana, a Malaysian master's student at Chung-Ang University, took aptitude tests for Samsung and Hyundai affiliates earlier this year, shortly after completing her bachelor's degree.

"I applied for the IT department at Hyundai E&C and the quality control department at Samsung E&A," Farhana said.

She found Samsung's emphasis on logical problem-solving and cognitive reasoning particularly challenging, citing the "intense time pressure" and "dealing with complex problem-solving questions entirely in Korean."

Samsung's GSAT consists of two sections: numerical reasoning and logical reasoning.

Hyundai's HMAT, meanwhile, includes language comprehension, logical reasoning, data interpretation, as well as spatial reasoning or diagram comprehension.

Farhana said the version of the HMAT she took placed greater emphasis on personality and behavioral fit. The formats can vary by affiliate and position.

Although aptitude tests are used by employers around the world, Korean versions are considered more demanding by job seekers applying to these conglomerates, according to Lim Yeon-bin, an employment consultant who heads Dr. Benny's Job Consulting.

"The exams are extremely difficult," Lim said, adding that candidates study for the aptitude tests for at least three months.

Company-specific aptitude test books are seen displayed in a bookstore in Seoul CHO JUNG-WOO

"There are even candidates who go to private academies [to prepare] for these tests," he said.

To help students prepare, university career support centers also offer lectures and mock exams.

From employers' perspective, however, the tests offer an effective way to narrow down large pools of applicants with similar qualifications on paper during open recruitment, according to Lim.

The use of comprehensive personality and aptitude tests in Korea's conglomerate recruitment process dates back to the early 1990s. SK introduced its test in 1993, followed by Samsung, which launched its Samsung Aptitude Test, or SSAT, in 1995 to screen applicants amid the large candidate pool in its open recruitment process. The SSAT was later replaced by the GSAT.

Although there aren't official rates on how many candidates companies screen from these tests, at least around 50 percent are believed to be filtered during the aptitude test round, according to career websites.

One example of a numerical reasoning question for the GSAT is as seen below.

Question: A task takes A six days to complete alone and 2.4 days to complete when A and B work together. How many days would B take to complete the task alone?

Answer: 4 days

Candidates have about a minute and a half per question, given that the GSAT's numerical reasoning section consists of 20 questions to be answered in 30 minutes.

For international applicants, the language of the assessment can add another layer of difficulty.

Although some companies, such as Hyundai Motor Group, do offer tests in English, many conglomerates administer them in Korean, requiring applicants to navigate both the question formats and the language.





Tips for international applicants

Farhana said job seekers should prepare in advance if they have a target company in mind, as recruitment postings can come with little notice.

She recalled having only a week to prepare after finding out she got through the initial document screening.

"I bought second-hand study books locally via Karrot and also used various online resources to practice and familiarize myself with the question formats," she said.

Candidates are generally advised to prepare for the tests in Korean, as most are conducted in the language. Hyundai E&C, however, gave Farhana the option of taking its test in English or Korean. She still chose Korean because it allowed more time and was administered offline.

Test formats can vary by affiliate, department and whether an applicant is seeking an entry-level or experienced position, even within a large conglomerate such as Samsung. Some companies may require only a personality assessment.

An international engineer who graduated from a Korean university and now works at a conglomerate in Korea, for example, took a personality and behavioral assessment instead of a conventional aptitude test when applying for an experienced position. The assessment was conducted in Korean.

The engineer advised applicants to first understand what type of assessment they will be taking.

"If it is a personality assessment, be honest and consistent rather than trying to guess what the company wants to hear," the engineer said.

International students fill out their resumes during the TU Global Job Fair held at Tongmyong Universty in Nam District, Busan, on Nov.4. YONHAP

Not all large conglomerates use aptitude tests in their recruitment processes. Some rely on other methods, including screening calls, group interviews, presentations and assignments.

Applicants should focus on finding positions and recruitment processes that best match their strengths, rather than treating aptitude tests as the only route into a large company.





A quick guide to Korea's major conglomerate aptitude tests

Samsung — GSAT

The GSAT generally consists of two sections: numerical reasoning and logical reasoning.

The numerical reasoning section has 20 questions, accounting for 40 percent of the test, while the logical reasoning section has 30 questions, or 60 percent. Each section has a 30-minute time limit.

Numerical reasoning questions involve calculations and data interpretation, including tables and graphs. Logical reasoning questions include deductions, verbal analogies, pattern recognition and logic puzzles.

The test has been conducted online since 2020. A pre-exam orientation is held to help candidates prepare for the online testing environment.





Hyundai Motor Group — HMAT (Hyundai Motor Group Aptitude Test)

The HMAT's aptitude assessment may include language comprehension, logical reasoning, data interpretation, spatial reasoning and diagram comprehension.

Recent test-taker reports indicate around 50 questions in 65 minutes, although the exact format may vary by affiliate and recruitment cycle.

The personality assessment has two parts, with 155 and 300 questions, respectively, in some reported formats. The questions assess personality traits, work preferences and behavioral tendencies.





SK Group — SKCT (SK Competency Test)

The SKCT assesses cognitive abilities, workplace judgment and personality.

Its recent cognitive assessment includes five areas: language comprehension, data interpretation, creative mathematics, verbal reasoning and sequence reasoning.

Recent test-taker reports describe 100 questions across the five areas, with 20 questions per section and 15 minutes for each. Each section therefore accounts for 20 percent of the cognitive assessment

Other components may include situational judgment questions and a personality assessment, with the format varying by affiliate and position.

Job seekers consult with recruiters at a work-life balance job fair at Kyungpook National University’s Global Plaza in Buk District, Daegu, on Sept. 7. NEWS1

The test has been held online since the second half of 2023. Candidates cannot use pen or paper, meaning all calculations and problem-solving must be done on the computer.

For personality tests, candidates are advised not to leave any questions blank.





LG Group — LG Way Fit Test

LG's aptitude assessment generally includes language comprehension, verbal reasoning, data interpretation and creative mathematics.

Questions may involve reading comprehension, logical deductions, interpreting tables and graphs, mathematical calculations and identifying numerical patterns.

The personality assessment evaluates applicants' behavioral tendencies and alignment with the company's values. The number of questions and time limits can vary by affiliate and recruitment cycle, but some reported formats have 20 questions per section, with 20 minutes allotted for each.

The assessment has been conducted online since September 2020. The program features a memo function and a calculator, but candidates cannot use physical paper or pens.





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]