Cows escape onto Nonsan highway, one calf still at large

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Prosecutors freeze 169 million won in assets of YouTuber accused of defaming actor Kim Soo-hyun
Authorities froze $125,000 in property held by HoverLab chief Kim Se-ui, alleging the assets came from him spreading false claims about actor Kim Soo-hyun.
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Seoul looks for off-ramp from union strike over wages with last-ditch negotiations
The mediated talks come a day ahead of a citywide strike, with the capital preparing 1,500 shuttle buses and extended subway operations.
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Nuri rocket nears fifth launch with 15 satellites
Korea’s homegrown rocket is nearing completion for its Oct. 7 mission to deploy five Neonsat satellites and 10 CubeSats.
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EXO-CBX wins injunction against INB100 over unpaid earnings
A Seoul court suspended Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin's exclusive contracts with INB100, citing the agency's failure to pay settlements.