Court upholds requirement for minister's approval for imports from North Korea

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Korea’s sugar tax debate sours even more with call to tax drinks with substitutes
A medical school professor-turned-lawmaker says the levy has nothing to do with tax revenue and everything to do with reducing chronic diseases.
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Small firefighters, big ambitions
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Korea to introduce Mifegyne abortion pill without domestic safety trial
The Food and Drug Safety Ministry says Mifegyne's decades of use abroad makes a separate Korean safety study unnecessary before its planned introduction.
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Scalper boasts of making $10,000 from reselling ‘The Odyssey’ IMAX tickets
An online user claimed to have earned 14 million won ($10,000) in just over 50 days reselling sought-after IMAX tickets for Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey.”