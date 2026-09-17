Court upholds requirement for minister's approval for imports from North Korea

The Constitutional Court upheld a law requiring unification minister approval to bring goods from North Korea into South Korea.

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(서울=뉴스1) 이호윤 기자 = 김상환 헌법재판소장과 재판관들이 17일 서울 종로구 헌법재판소에서 열린 구 지방세법 제47조 제1호 등 위헌제청에 대한 위헌법률심판사건 등 선고를 위해 대심판정에 자리하고 있다. 2026.9.17/뉴스1
Constitutional Court justices sit in the courtroom at the Constitutional Court in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 17 to deliver rulings in cases including a constitutional review of provisions of the former local tax act.

The Constitutional Court on Thursday ruled constitutional a legal provision requiring the unification minister's approval to bring in items from North Korea.

In an eight-to-one ruling, the court ruled against a complaint filed by Jin Chun-kyu, head of media company Tongil TV, in June 2022, that took issue with the legal provision.

Under the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act, those who intend to take out or bring in goods to and from North Korea are required to obtain approval from the unification minister.

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The court said the provision conformed to the Constitution, noting the need to consider the “sensitivity” and “gravity” of inter-Korean relations.

“Given the sensitive and special relations between South and North Korea and the complexity of international relations, there is a possibility that it could lead to harm,” the court said.

“It is difficult to view regulations criminally punishing unauthorized acts of bringing in goods as being out of step with legislative discretion.”

Jin had filed the complaint after a court convicted him of bringing in North Korean books, videos and other material through Incheon International Airport in August 2018, sentencing him to a fine of 3 million won ($2,170). He has appealed the ruling.

Yonhap

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