Court tells Kim Soo-hyun to narrow YouTube video removal request

Actor Kim Soo-hyun, who is seeking the removal of 45 YouTube videos about him, attends a press screening of the film “Real” (2017) at CGV Wangsimni in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on June 26, 2017. YONHAP

A Seoul court questioned whether it can rule claims in 45 videos false while the channel operator’s criminal trial continues.

A Seoul court asked actor Kim Soo-hyun to narrow his request to have 45 YouTube videos about him taken down. The court also doubted it could rule the videos’ claims false while the YouTuber behind them is still on trial.

The Seoul Central District Court held a hearing Wednesday on Kim Soo-hyun’s application for an injunction against Kim Se-ui, who runs the YouTube channel Hoverlab, also known as Garosero Research Institute. Kim Soo-hyun wants the videos deleted and further posting barred. His side filed the request in September over 45 videos it says contain defamatory content about him.

“Of the 2,000 videos in all, the 11 most-viewed carry Kim Soo-hyun’s face and expressions such as ‘pedophilia,’ ‘obscene,’ ‘pervert’ and ‘Kim Soo-hyun, who led Kim Sae-ron to her death,’” Kim Soo-hyun’s legal team said at the hearing. The team asked the court to remove all 45 videos at once.

Kim Se-ui’s legal team argued that Kim Soo-hyun had not shown the videos to be false, that the charges in Kim Se-ui’s criminal trial are still being contested and that the request was too broad.

“Besides content related to the applicant [Kim Soo-hyun], the videos seem to include advertisements and other issues,” the court said.

The court asked Kim Soo-hyun’s side to specify the videos and narrow the request.

“It is questionable whether we can determine that the content is clearly false based solely on the indictment and detention in the criminal case, and whether we can find that something still being argued in the criminal trial amounts to defamation through false information,” the court said.

Ordering the deletion of entire videos would require special circumstances that outweigh the constitutional right to free expression, the court added.

Kim Se-ui, who runs the YouTube channel Hoverlab and is charged with defaming actor Kim Soo-hyun, arrives for a hearing on his arrest warrant at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 26. JOINT PRESS CORPS

“The applicant seems to be making the claims belatedly because of [Kim Soo-hyun’s] social standing and interests, but a request this broad makes it hard for its truthfulness to come across to the court,” the court said.

The court gave Kim Soo-hyun’s side until Nov. 20 to set out the scope of the request and will take Kim Se-ui’s position by Dec. 11 before ruling.

Kim Se-ui was indicted in June while in detention on charges of spreading false claims about Kim Soo-hyun on YouTube and elsewhere. The claims were that Kim Soo-hyun dated the late actor Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor and that pressure from Kim Soo-hyun’s side to repay debts directly caused her death. Kim Sae-ron died in February 2025.

Kim Se-ui also faces charges of threatening Kim Soo-hyun, including by airing private photos of Kim Soo-hyun without permission and demanding a public apology while suggesting he would expose material about Kim Soo-hyun’s private life.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]