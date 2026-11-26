Constitutional Court justices take their seats to deliver rulings on constitutional review cases and constitutional complaints at the Constitutional Court in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 26. YONHAP

The Constitutional Court said the sweeping restriction violates freedom of expression and ordered lawmakers to revise it by 2028.

The Constitutional Court of Korea on Thursday ruled the country's immigration law unconstitutional for banning political activities by foreigners.

In a 6-3 decision, the court said the law violates foreign nationals' freedom of expression in the country, setting a deadline of the end of 2028 for a legal revision.

The decision comes after two Mongolian nationals, who arrived in Korea as students, filed petitions in 2021 asking the court to rule on the law's constitutionality.

Under the Immigration Act, foreigners in the country are banned from engaging in any political activity with few exceptions.

The court said that not every activity that could fall under "political activity" poses a risk to the nation's security, public order or interests.

"In spite of this, [the law] bans such activities in principle," it said, adding that offenders could even face the possibility of deportation.

In a minority opinion, three justices said the legal provision does not violate the principle of excessive restriction, therefore does not infringe on their freedom of expression.

The two Mongolian nationals filed the petitions after their plans to ask preliminary candidates in the country's 2022 presidential election to advocate for policies that better protect foreigners' rights were thwarted by the political activity ban.





Yonhap