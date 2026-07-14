Court signals jury trial in Moon bribery case as proceedings resume

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Mercedes-Benz driver claims sudden acceleration in accident resulting in death of pedestrian
A commuter died in Seongnam after a vehicle struck a bus, veered onto a sidewalk and hit him, with police investigating the circumstances.
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Police officer arrested in Gwangju murder case had received ministerial award for protecting crime victims
The officer accused of passing info to the suspect's father had received 43 commendations as of last year.
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Siblings allegedly drug their dad's coffee, then go shop with his money
Prosecutors indicted a teenage girl, her younger brother and her boyfriend for allegedly drugging the siblings' father to use his phone to take out a 30 million won ($20,000) bank loan.
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BTS Jin's fan kiss trial postponed after suspect doesn't show in court
The woman is accused of kissing Jin on the cheek during a fan event in 2024. Her behavior sparked controversy due to her alleged sexual misconduct.