Court set to rule on SK Group chief, ex-wife's high-stakes asset division case

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Seoul wants you to stay out all night — at the Han River
The city is launching camping, DJ pool nights, food delivery discounts and cultural events along the Han River to build a new nighttime economy.
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Korea, U.S. open shipbuilding partnership center to advance 'MASGA' initiative
The new center will help drive Seoul’s planned $150 billion investment in U.S. shipbuilding through joint research, work force training and supply chain cooperation.
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Foreign Ministry plans to change diplomats' email addresses after data breach
Korea's Foreign Ministry plans to change all diplomats' email addresses after a monthslong hack at an affiliated training system exposed personal data.
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Government diverts Dorim Stream flood budget after project delays
A 5 billion won ($3.4 million) budget for Dorim Stream flood prevention was redirected to unrelated compensation payments after delays left Seoul unable to use the money.