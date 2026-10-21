Court sentences three ex-officials to suspended prison terms over deportation of North Koreans

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Kim Yo-jong hardens stance on North's southern border
Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, made the remarks after she and other officials inspected key sites involved in the fortification work.
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K-pop, sports arenas face collapse risks as authorities fail to fix known defects: BAI
The Board of Audit and Inspection of Korea found structural defects and safety failures at major sports stadiums and K-pop concert venues, including Gocheok Sky Dome, raising risks during heavy snow and strong winds.
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Appeals court slices sentence for former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae down to nine years
An appellate court sharply reduced the former justice minister’s 25-year prison term for his role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed 2024 martial law bid.
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Election official found dead after questioning in special counsel probe
A National Election Commission official died after being questioned in a special counsel investigation into alleged bidding irregularities.