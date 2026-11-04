Court ruling brings Yoon's election closer to being voided, puts PPP funds at risk

The Seoul High Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, delivers its appellate ruling in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s election law case on Nov. 4. SEOUL HIGH COURT

An appeals court upheld Yoon Suk Yeol's conviction over false campaign statements, threatening to void his 2022 election win and force the PPP to repay $29.6 million.

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s 2022 election win moved a step closer to being voided after an appeals court upheld his conviction for making false statements during his presidential campaign.

The Seoul High Court dismissed Yoon’s appeal Wednesday afternoon and upheld the sentence the Seoul Central District Court imposed in July: one year and six months in prison, suspended for three years. Like the lower court, it found him guilty on both charges of violating the Public Official Election Act. Yoon let out a hollow laugh as the court ruled the charges proven.

“As a candidate for president, the country’s highest office, Yoon had a duty to give voters accurate information to base their judgment on, yet he infringed on their right to make an informed choice by making false statements during the election,” the court said. “Even so, Yoon has offered nothing but excuses, from the investigation through this trial.”

If the sentence is finalized, Yoon’s election will be voided and the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) will have to return 39.7 billion won ($29.6 million) in campaign costs the state reimbursed after the 2022 presidential election. The sum is about 30 percent of the party’s total assets.

“There are many unjust aspects to the appeals court’s ruling,” Yoon’s legal team said right after the ruling. The team said it will appeal to the Supreme Court and fight for an acquittal. Yoon’s side has maintained throughout the trial that the remarks are not false.





The cost to the PPP

The PPP issued no statement after the ruling, but its dismay was evident. With no reversal on appeal, the party now faces repaying 39.7 billion won ahead of costly elections, including by-elections next April and the 2028 general election.

Under the Public Official Election Act, the party that nominated a presidential candidate must return the reimbursed campaign costs once the candidate receives a final prison sentence or a fine of 1 million won or more for an election crime.

Yoon’s campaign received 39.7 billion won after the 2022 election, including his 300 million won candidate deposit.

“We are in the worst-case scenario, where the party has to treat a guilty verdict at the Supreme Court as a given and prepare countermeasures,” a PPP official said.

The People Power Party’s headquarters in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, is seen on Nov. 4, the day an appeals court rules in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s election law case. If Yoon’s sentence is finalized, the party must return 39.7 billion won in reimbursed campaign costs. YONHAP

The PPP’s finances are not ample. The party’s total assets stood at 131.5 billion won as of February, according to its accounting report. Most of that is tied up in real estate: 75.6 billion won in land, 16 billion won in buildings and 27.3 billion won in lease deposits. The party held 11.6 billion won in cash and deposits, but its fixed costs are high. It spent 14.2 billion won on personnel and organizational activities in the fourth quarter of last year, so repaying its debts in cash will be difficult.

Some in the party fear it may need to sell the Yeouido headquarters. The party, then called the United Future Party, bought the Namjung Building near the National Assembly in Yeouido for 48 billion won in July 2020.

The party leadership has ruled out selling the building.

“Rather than selling the headquarters, we will consider options such as taking out a loan with our real estate as collateral,” an official in the party’s floor leadership said.





Remarks about the shaman

The court ruled that Yoon’s remarks about Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman known as Geonjin, amounted to publishing false information. At the launch of the Buddhist Leaders Forum on Jan. 17, 2022, Yoon said he had “never met a shaman.” “I was introduced to him by an official of our party and said hello,” Yoon said. “I know him as a monk.” When asked whether he had met Jeon with his wife, Kim Keon Hee, Yoon replied, “That is not the case.”

The court found that Kim had stayed close to Jeon since meeting him in 2013 and that the couple had met him several times.

Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman known as Geonjin, arrives as a witness at the office of standing special counsel Ahn Kwon-seop in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Jan. 19. An appeals court ruled on Nov. 4 that former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s 2022 remarks about Jeon were false. YONHAP

“He is found to have met Jeon with his spouse several times,” the court said. “Yet he made remarks that voters would take to mean he had met Jeon by chance during the campaign and had never met Jeon with his spouse. That amounts to publishing false information.”

Yoon’s side argued, in substance, that “he did not deny having had contact with Jeon in the past, but said he had not met Jeon at a specific place and time.”

The court rejected that reading. Yoon and the PPP had needed to address the shamanism allegations themselves, it said.

“Whether Yoon met Jeon together with Kim at the Daeha Building was not what people were interested in at the time,” the court said.





Remarks about the lawyer

The court also found former President Yoon guilty of making false statements at a Kwanhun Club debate in December 2021, when he denied having introduced attorney Lee Nam-seok — a former member of the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office’s central investigation department — to Yoon Woo-jin, the former chief of the Yongsan District Tax Office.

During the 2022 campaign, Yoon faced allegations that he had used his influence over a bribery investigation into Yoon Woo-jin.

Yoon's defense argued that it was Yoon Dae-jin — a former prosecutor, Yoon Woo-jin's younger brother and one of then-candidate Yoon’s closest associates during his years as a prosecutor — who introduced the attorney. It also maintained that even if Yoon Suk Yeol had connected the two men, he had not arranged for Lee to be formally retained as Yoon Woo-jin's lawyer in a legal sense.

The court, however, ruled that from a voter's perspective, "introducing a lawyer" encompasses not only arranging for the lawyer to be retained but also putting the lawyer in contact with a potential client.

"Yoon could have clearly stated that he had not arranged for the lawyer to be retained, but instead used language that could be understood to mean he had neither introduced the lawyer in a legal sense nor connected the two in a factual sense," the court said. "Considering how voters would have understood the remarks, it is reasonable to conclude that they were contrary to objective facts."

People Power Party staff watch news coverage of the appeals court ruling in former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s election law case at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 4. NEWS1

In support of its guilty verdict, the court cited Yoon's shifting account during his 2019 confirmation hearing as a prosecutor general nominee. He initially denied introducing the lawyer but changed his account after a recording of a 2012 phone call with a reporter was released. The court also pointed to that call, in which Yoon had acknowledged introducing the lawyer.

Yoon’s side also cited the Supreme Court’s July 2020 ruling in a false-statement case against President Lee Jae Myung, then governor of Gyeonggi, which overturned his conviction. The Supreme Court's full bench held that remarks made in candidates’ debates inevitably have limits to clarity and that candidates’ freedom of political expression should be broadly protected.

“Although it was called a debate, the Kwanhun Club event invited only Yoon as a panelist and had him answer journalists’ questions,” the court said. “It is entirely different in nature from a candidates’ debate.”

Special counsel Min Joong-ki’s team argued that Yoon did introduce the lawyer but said otherwise because he feared a drop in his approval ratings. At the appeals trial’s final hearing on Oct. 13, the team asked the court to dismiss Yoon’s appeal and keep the lower court’s sentence.

“Given the trend in approval ratings at the time, the election result and the gap in vote shares, the crime in this case should be seen as having affected the outcome of the election,” the team said.





BY JO SU-BIN, KIM GYU-TAE [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]