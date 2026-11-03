Court revokes bail granted to Unification Church leader

Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja arrives at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 31. JOINT PRESS CORPS

A Seoul court revoked bail for Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja after she allegedly left her designated hospital without permission while appealing corruption convictions.

A court on Tuesday canceled the bail granted to Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja after she left a designated hospital without permission, legal sources said.

The Seoul High Court decided to revoke the bail of Han, aged 83, who was sentenced to a two-year prison term for bribing the wife of former President Yoon Suk Yeol and on other corruption charges, as she was found to have visited a Unification Church compound, according to the sources.

Han was found guilty of giving a luxury necklace and a Chanel bag to Yoon’s wife, former first lady Kim Keon Hee, while requesting favors for the church through an intermediary in July 2022.

Han was also convicted of colluding with former church leadership to give 100 million won ($74,500) to Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the People Power Party in January 2022.





Yonhap