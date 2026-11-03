Court revokes bail granted to Unification Church leader

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Lee says benefit review aims to curb 'far-right agitation' as migrant groups demand apology
President Lee Jae Myung defended reviewing multicultural family benefits as activists protested remarks they say fuel anti-migrant sentiment.
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Special counsel raids NEC headquarters for second day over suspected illegal allowances
The team has been investigating suspicions of irregularities involving the National Election Commission (NEC), including accusations that it illegally gave monthly allowances to its commissioners.
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DP lawmaker acquitted of leaking military secrets
A military court acquitted Rep. Boo Seung-chan, finding insufficient evidence that disclosures in his book endangered national security.
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Korea to honor Sado mine victims separately for 3rd straight year
Korea will hold a separate memorial in Japan’s Sado for Korean wartime forced labor victims for a third straight year, citing Tokyo’s failure to acknowledge coercive mobilization.