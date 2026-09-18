Court fine puts DP lawmaker’s Assembly seat at risk

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Lawmakers urge revival of U.S.-North Korea talks
South Korean lawmakers proposed a resolution urging renewed dialogue, a permanent peace regime and support for a civilian delegation to a possible Pyongyang summit.
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Lee's approval rating falls to new low of 37 percent: Gallup Korea
President Lee Jae Myung’s approval rating fell to 37 percent as disapproval climbed to a post-inauguration high, a Gallup Korea poll found.
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‘No deployment to war’: Lee draws line on Strait of Hormuz
President Lee Jae Myung says Korea will not send troops or military assets that could draw it into war in the Strait of Hormuz.
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'The people are always right': Lee takes blame for gov't failures, won't seek second term
President Lee Jae Myung addressed public disappointment during a press conference, admitting responsibility for his administration's failures and asserting he will not seek a second term.