Coupang logistics center failed fire safety inspections three times before blaze

Officials work to fight a fire at the Coupang logistics center located in Seohae District, Incheon, for the second day on July 19. JUN MIN-KYU

A Coupang logistics center in Incheon that burned for 109 hours had failed fire safety inspections three times since 2023, according to National Fire Agency data.

The Coupang logistics center in Incheon where a fire broke out on July 18 was found to have failed fire safety inspections three times over the past four years.

The National Fire Agency conducted five fire safety inspections at the building from its completion in 2023 through this year. It received unsatisfactory ratings in three of those inspections, according to data submitted by the agency to Rep. Chai Hyun-il of the ruling Democratic Party on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at the Coupang No. 32 logistics center in Seohae District, Incheon, and was completely extinguished after approximately 109 hours. Two firefighters were injured.

During the first inspection in August 2023, before Coupang moved into the building, inspectors found that the fire alarm receiver's linkage system had been disabled, leading to the responsible official being booked.

Inspectors also found that the secondary valve for the preaction sprinkler system in the basement cold storage area had been shut off and that fire safety management duties had not been properly carried out. Those violations resulted in fines of 2 million won ($1,380) and 1 million won, respectively.

During an inspection in February 2024, authorities issued a corrective order requiring the maintenance of signs and noticeboards installed at the general hazardous materials handling facility and the indoor tank storage facility in the basement electrical room.

The building again received an unsatisfactory rating in March 2024, after Coupang had moved in.

Thick smoke rises from Coupang's Logistics Center No. 32 in Seo District, Incheon, on July 20. YONHAP

Subsequent fire safety inspections in November 2024 and November 2025 resulted in satisfactory ratings.

However, during an inspection conducted about four months before the fire, authorities found that fire detectors and exit signs in restrooms were not functioning properly and issued a corrective order.

Fire authorities and police conducted a joint on-site inspection on Tuesday and collected items believed to be possible ignition sources, including batteries, for forensic analysis by the National Forensic Service.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire while keeping multiple possibilities open, including an electrical fault involving a battery.





BY PARK JONG-SUH [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



