Coupang logistics center blaze enters final extinguishing phase

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Incheon election commission employee found dead at workplace
Police are investigating the death of an Incheon election commission employee found at his workplace, with no signs of foul play reported.
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Seoul bike-sharing service to compensate 4 million users after data breach
Over 4 million users affected by a 2024 data breach will receive 30-day passes for Seoul's Ttareungi bike-sharing service.
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Dog meat soup alley goes quiet during final boknal season before government ban takes effect
As Korea’s dog meat ban looms, once-crowded specialized eateries are seeing fewer customers and preparing to switch menus or shut down entirely.
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A lone man tried to hijack an airliner to North Korea. The flight crew was determined to stop him.
A grenade-wielding hijacker forced Korean Air Flight F27 toward the border, but a pilot’s deception, an air marshal’s shot and a trainee’s sacrifice saved 60 passengers.