Cool caves, dark past: Ulsan attraction bears scars of Japanese 1910-45 colonization

Taehwagang Donggulpia before it opened to the public, showing the original man-made caves carved into the rock ULSAN NAM DISTRICT

In the heart of the city lie four caves, carved out of the mountain by locals forced to mobilize by the occupiers and now attempting to preserve that history.

Walking along the Taehwa River in downtown Ulsan, visitors may stumble upon an unexpected sight at the foot of Mount Nam: a series of man-made caves marked by a sign reading “Taehwagang Donggulpia.”

Inside, visitors will find media art installations and digital attractions. Cool even at the height of summer, the caves have become a popular retreat for Ulsan residents seeking respite from the heat.

But turn the clock back more than 80 years, and the site tells a very different story.

The caves were dug into solid rock by local residents mobilized by the Japanese military during Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule of Korea to store military supplies. They were also a site of exploitation, used to stockpile goods taken from residents, from rice and brassware to pine oil, a fuel extracted from pine trees.

Today, the caves have been transformed into an attraction called Donggulpia, using the Korean word for "cave" in the name, but traces of their wartime past remain.

Taehwagang Donggulpia before its opening, with the original man-made caves carved into the rock still intact ULSAN NAM DISTRICT

Ahead of Liberation Day, which falls on Aug. 15, the uncomfortable history and significance of the Japanese military’s secret caves in the heart of the city are getting renewed attention.

Taehwagang Donggulpia is a cultural facility that opened in 2017 after four artificial caves dating from the Japanese colonial era were renovated at the foot of Mount Nam, according to Ulsan’s Nam District. The district spent 15 billion won ($10.6 million) to develop the site.

The four caves range from 16 to 62 meters (52 to 203 feet) in length.

The caves were built in the 1940s. At the time, a civilian airfield operated in Samsan-dong, Nam District, before being converted into a military airfield in 1942. The Japanese military dug into the rocky slopes of nearby Mount Nam to create the caves.

Cave 1 at Taehwagang Donggulpia in Ulsan features exhibits on exploitation during the Japanese colonial period from 1910-45 ULSAN NAM DISTRICT

Visitors escape scorching heat inside Taehwagang Donggulpia in Nam District, Ulsan, on July 30, when the city’s daytime high reached 37 degrees Celsius (99 degrees Fahrenheit). YONHAP

Local residents were mobilized for the excavation, reportedly including children. They dug through the rock, and the completed caves were used as storage facilities by the Japanese military.

Agricultural products such as rice collected from local residents were piled inside. Brassware used as ceremonial vessels in ancestral rites was also reportedly confiscated and stored there, along with young women’s long hair and binyeo, or traditional Korean hairpins.

As exploitation by the Japanese military intensified, residents were driven deeper into poverty. Local accounts tell of people gathering seaweed that had washed ashore in Jangsaengpo, a coastal area in Ulsan. People would dry the seaweed and eat it to stave off hunger.

When Korea was liberated from colonial rule in 1945, residents brought oxen to the caves to retrieve rice and other supplies stored by the Japanese military. When the doors were opened, the caves were reportedly filled with grain.

Japan was suffering from a severe oil shortage as the war dragged on. It therefore turned to producing pine oil, with local residents and even young students once again mobilized for the work. A replica drum used to store pine oil is now on display at Donggulpia.

The entrance to Taehwagang Donggulpia in Ulsan ULSAN NAM DISTRICT

After liberation, the caves were left largely abandoned for decades. At various times, they served as temporary shelters for homeless people, sites for shamanic rituals and illegal makeshift bars.

Despite preserving traces of forced mobilization and exploitation during the Japanese colonial period, the caves received little systematic preservation or use for history education.

Calls eventually emerged from the local community to preserve and use the caves as a resource for teaching history.

Nam District began drawing up restoration plans in 2013 and opened Taehwagang Donggulpia around the four artificial caves in 2017.

The attraction drew 176,000 visitors in its first year. It recorded 166,000 visitors in 2023 and 186,000 in 2024. Some 146,000 people visited last year, and 60,000 had visited through June this year.

“We tend to see more visitors than usual in August, around Liberation Day,” a Donggulpia representative said.

Visitors escape scorching heat inside Taehwagang Donggulpia in Nam District, Ulsan, on July 30, when the city’s daytime high reached 37 degrees Celsius (99 degrees Fahrenheit). YONHAP

There are, however, concerns that the historical exhibits fall short of conveying the significance of the caves’ past.

Of the four caves, only Cave 1, which is about 60 meters long, focuses primarily on their history during the Japanese colonial period. It contains installations depicting the caves at the time, equipment used in their construction and exhibits explaining the history of exploitation and forced mobilization.

Caves 2 through 4, meanwhile, are largely devoted to attractions such as a digital aquarium and an insect experience center.

“I was disappointed that only Cave 1 introduces the history of the Japanese colonial period and that there wasn’t much on display,” said a visitor surnamed Lee, who visited Donggulpia with his elementary school-aged daughter. “I wanted to teach my daughter about the painful history of this place.”

Nam District said it would explore ways to make improvements.

“We will look for ways to improve the exhibitions and content so that Donggulpia can serve as a meaningful place for educating visitors about the history of forced mobilization and exploitation, while also ensuring proper management of the caves,” a Nam District official said.





BY KIM YOUN-HO [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]