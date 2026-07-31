Continued summer heat causes sharp rise in bacterial gastrointestinal infections in Korea

Two researchers test for food poisoning at a laboratory in Gyeonggi in April. YONHAP

The number of cases has jumped 23.5 percent this year, as health authorities urge stricter safety practices such as thoroughly cooking food and washing hands.

Bacterial gastrointestinal infections causing diarrhea and vomiting are rising amid the peak summer heat, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Friday.

The state health authorities urged the public to follow basic food safety practices such as washing hands and thoroughly cooking food.

A total of 6,820 cases of bacterial gastrointestinal infections had been reported this year as of the fourth week of July, the KDCA said. The number is based on sentinel surveillance at 210 hospitals with at least 200 beds nationwide.

The figure was up 23.5 percent from 5,523 cases recorded during the same period last year.

Bacterial gastrointestinal infections occur after people consume food or water contaminated with disease-causing bacteria and develop symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal pain and vomiting.

Cases caused by Salmonella, Campylobacter and enteropathogenic Escherichia coli have been steadily increasing in recent weeks.

Campylobacter infections in particular have more than doubled, with 365 cases reported in the fourth week of July, up 105 percent from 178 cases the previous week.

Campylobacter infection can result from consuming undercooked meat, unpasteurized dairy products or contaminated water. Raw chicken is particularly prone to causing cross-contamination because bacteria on its surface can be transferred to other food and kitchen utensils during preparation.

Health authorities recommend handling raw chicken last and preventing water from splashing during meal preparation.

Some eggs are seen cracked and broken in an undated photo. GYEONGNAM

Salmonella infections are frequently linked to eggs left at room temperature for extended periods. Consumers are advised to buy eggs with intact shells, keep them refrigerated and wash their hands thoroughly after handling them.

Enteropathogenic Escherichia coli infections can be transmitted through contaminated water or contact with the feces of infected individuals. Health authorities advise people with symptoms such as diarrhea to avoid preparing food and to heat food thoroughly before eating it.

“With temperatures expected to remain above seasonal averages, extra caution is needed to prevent gastrointestinal infections,” said KDCA Commissioner Lim Seung-kwan.

“People should follow basic infection prevention measures such as practicing proper hand hygiene and consuming food safely. If two or more people who ate the same food develop suspected symptoms such as diarrhea or vomiting, they should immediately report the case to the nearest public health center.”





BY JUNG JONG-HOON [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



