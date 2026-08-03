Consumer prices rise 2.8% in July due to high oil costs

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Corporate direct financing dips almost 16% in first half of year on decreased debt sales
Companies raised a combined 126.58 trillion won ($88.5 billion) from January through June, down 23.36 trillion won, or 15.6 percent, from a year earlier
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Korea tax overhaul targets high-value homes, encourages local production
The government proposed cutting tax breaks for expensive homes while expanding incentives for domestic production in key supply chain and strategic sectors.
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Bank of Korea resumes buying gold after 13-year pause
The central bank has added gold exposure through ETFs and is preparing to buy domestically produced bullion for the first time since 2013.
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Korea broadens tax breaks for low-income households, renters and youth
New tax revisions expand earned income credits, renter deductions and youth incentives while easing support for marriage, childbirth and regional jobs.