Congressman-elect Dan Koh expresses concerns over Korea-U.S. alliance under Trump

Korean American congressman-elect Dan Koh, a Democrat from Massachusetts, speaks during a House Progressive Caucus press conference at the Capitol in Washington on Nov. 8. REUTERS/YONHAP

Korean American congressman-elect Dan Koh vowed to help restore the Korea-U.S. alliance, which he stressed should remain strong regardless of whether a Republican or Democratic president occupies the White House.

Korean American congressman-elect Dan Koh expressed concern on Wednesday about the state of the South Korea-U.S. alliance under U.S. President Donald Trump, pledging to help restore bilateral ties while questioning the prospects of productive diplomacy between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Koh, a Democrat who won a House seat representing Massachusetts in last week’s midterm elections, made the remarks during a press conference hosted by the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus in Washington.

“I’m very concerned about the relationship,” he said, stressing that the alliance should remain strong regardless of whether a Republican or Democratic president occupies the White House.

Koh previously served as a White House official during former President Joe Biden’s administration and as chief of staff to former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

He criticized Trump’s treatment of Korean immigrants and Korean workers in the United States, citing an incident involving Koreans in Georgia last year, as well as the administration’s tariff policies toward U.S. allies.

“So I will be doing everything I can to be restoring the alliance that I felt was thriving under […] the Biden White House,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of Trump meeting North Korean leader Kim during his upcoming Asia trip, Koh said that he supported diplomacy with the North but doubted that the president’s approach would produce constructive results for either South Korea or the United States.

“I do not think that this is a president who’s going to look for a productive, peaceful progress forward between South and North Korea,” he said. “I think he’s looking for notes on how to be a dictator, and I don’t think that we should be playing that game.”

On possible measures to strengthen the alliance, Koh said that he hoped to work closely with Korean American Sen. Andy Kim, who had already contacted him about potential legislative cooperation.

“I hope to collaborate very closely with Sen. Kim,” he said, adding that he would like to visit South Korea after taking office.

“If Korea will have me back, I would love to come visit once I am sworn in.”

He also stressed the importance of maintaining people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, saying he wanted Koreans to feel welcome in the United States.

“I want every single person living in South Korea to feel like they can come to the United States, they can visit the United States, that our universities are open to them,” he said.

Asked about Seoul’s interest in expanding bilateral cooperation on uranium enrichment and shipbuilding, Koh expressed openness to considering proposals that could strengthen the alliance, without endorsing any specific initiative.

“I think anything that the South Korean government would be interested in and try to strengthen the alliance is mutually beneficial,” he said.

Koh, whose family roots trace to Korea’s southern island of Jeju and Lebanon, also thanked the Korean American community for the support that he received during his election campaign.

“Of all the different groups in my life, whether it be places I went to school or background, the Korean American community by far was most supportive of my race,” he said.

He thanked Jeju residents for displaying a banner celebrating his victory and said that he hoped to encourage greater Asian American participation in U.S. politics.

“When I was in the White House, myself and a few other colleagues had the first Chuseok celebration in the White House, and to see Korean grandmothers cooking bulgogi in the halls of the White House was a pretty exciting moment,” he said.





Yonhap