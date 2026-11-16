Companies not automatically liable for unauthorized music played at franchises, says top court

The court said parent companies must be shown to have gained concrete economic benefits, while streamed music still does not qualify for an exemption reserved for commercial records.

The Supreme Court ruled that a company cannot be held liable for unauthorized music played at its franchise or dealership locations unless there is proof that the company derived actual economic benefits from the copyright infringement.

The Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling that had partially sided with the Korea Music Copyright Association (Komca) in a damages lawsuit against Hankook Tire & Technology and sent the case back to the Seoul Central District Court for reconsideration, legal sources said Monday.

Hankook Tire & Technology contracted with a background music service provider to play music at company-operated and franchised T'Station branches, which sell tires and provide vehicle maintenance services, between 2009 and 2016.

Komca filed a lawsuit against the tire company in 2020, seeking 146.9 million won ($110,000) in damages. The association argued that it had authorized the music service provider to use its music only through webcasting, or streaming music over the internet. It claimed it had not granted the separate public performance rights needed to play the music for customers in stores.

The trial and appellate courts found that public performance rights had been infringed and ordered the tire company to return approximately 9.42 million won in unjust enrichment. The lower courts reasoned that the company received indirect benefits from providing music services to its franchisees, including attracting more franchise operators and increasing fee revenue.

The Supreme Court, however, reached a different conclusion.

It ruled that franchisees, rather than Hankook Tire & Technology, were the actual operators of the franchised stores and should therefore be considered the parties responsible for playing the music.

The court held that, to impose liability on Hankook Tire & Technology, there must be concrete evidence that the company had derived actual economic benefits from providing the music service to its franchisees.

A T'Station branch is seen in a file photo. T'STATION

It reasoned that increases in franchise locations or fee revenue could result from a combination of factors, including brand recognition, product quality, contractual terms and store locations, making it impossible to conclude that the music played in stores had generated those benefits.

The Supreme Court instructed the lower court to examine the specific terms of the agreements between the tire company and its franchisees and further determine whether the company had received actual economic benefits in exchange for providing the music service.

But the Supreme Court upheld the lower court's finding that the music files supplied to the stores did not qualify as "commercial music records," which could have been played without separate public performance authorization under certain conditions.

Under the Copyright Act, commercial music records can generally be played in stores without separate authorization if the stores receive no separate compensation from customers for the music. However, whether music supplied through streaming or webcasting services qualifies as commercial music records has long been a subject of dispute. The Supreme Court has maintained that only actual recordings produced for commercial sale qualify as commercial music records.

The logo of the Korea Music Copyright Association KOREA MUSIC COPYRIGHT ASSOCIATION

In a separate unjust enrichment lawsuit filed by Komca against LG Electronics, the Supreme Court similarly overturned a lower court ruling that had partially favored the music association and sent the case back to the Seoul High Court.

Komca had sought 267.9 million won from LG Electronics, alleging that music was played at LG Best Shop stores between 2014 and 2016 without authorization to exercise public performance rights.

In an earlier ruling following a remand, the lower court ordered LG Electronics to pay more than 40 million won, finding that the company bore joint liability for the infringement as an aider and abettor. The Supreme Court, however, found insufficient evidence that LG Electronics had derived actual economic benefits from the music played at the stores, which were operated by a separate legal entity.

The rulings establish that copyright infringement at a franchise or dealership location does not automatically make the parent company liable. Courts must also examine whether the company actually benefited economically from the unauthorized use of music.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]