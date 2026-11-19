Test-takers smile as they leave a high school in Jung District, central Seoul, after finishing the College Scholastic Ability Test on Nov. 19. YONHAP

Hundreds of exam writers, reviewers and administrative staff were due to end their seclusion Thursday after creating all of this year's CSAT questions as well as emergency backup tests.

Exam writers and reviewers for this year’s national college entrance exam were set to be released Thursday after spending some 40 days in isolation producing error-free questions, continuing a yearly practice meant to preserve the integrity of the high-stakes exam.

According to the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation (KICE), around 500 test writers and reviewers, along with about 280 administrative staff, began their seclusion at an undisclosed facility in early to mid-October to craft Thursday’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT).

They were set to be released after the exam ended at 5:45 p.m.

Known locally as the suneung, the CSAT is a pivotal milestone in Korea that heavily influences students’ university admissions, future career paths and social standing. The exam’s importance to many, if not all, students puts immense pressure on the exam writers, who are tasked with creating questions that are completely free of errors while still being creative and effective at distinguishing students. Exam writers are asked to avoid overly tricky questions while maintaining enough difficulty to differentiate top scorers, according to KICE.

Complete isolation from the outside world apparently adds to the strain during the roughly 40-day camp. Participants were strictly prohibited from leaving the facility or using communication devices such as smartphones, tablets and Bluetooth earphones. Internet access was restricted solely to looking up reference materials needed for creating and reviewing test questions.

Although the main exam papers were finalized and sent to the printers earlier this month, writers also had to produce a backup set of questions of the same volume in case a natural disaster or emergency forced a postponement of the test, adding to their mental and physical exhaustion.





Yonhap