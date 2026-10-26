Cold winds to send temperatures plunging, with wind chills below freezing

Children wear thick coats as they walk to school in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 22. NEWS1

In Seoul, Monday's morning low was 14 degrees Celsius (minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit), more than 5 degrees above the seasonal average, and the temperature is forecast to fall to 10 degrees on Tuesday and 2 degrees on Wednesday.

Typhoon Champi dissipated on Monday after dumping more than 400 millimeters (15.7 inches) of rain on Jeju Island, but temperatures nationwide are expected to plunge from Tuesday as cold air moves southward on strong northerly winds.

Typhoon Champi, the 30th typhoon of the year, weakened into an extratropical cyclone over waters approximately 230 kilometers (142.9 miles) south-southeast of Seogwipo, Jeju, early on Monday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The typhoon brought 406 millimeters of rain to Samgak Peak on Mount Halla between Friday and 6 a.m. on Monday. Light rain is expected to continue in parts of the country through Monday afternoon before gradually tapering off.

Cold air is expected to move southward from the northwest starting on Tuesday afternoon, causing temperatures to drop sharply overnight. Strong northerly winds, with gusts reaching 55 kilometers per hour (34.2 miles per hour) across much of the country and 70 kilometers per hour in mountainous areas, are expected to make conditions feel even colder.

“Morning temperatures on Wednesday are expected to drop sharply by around 5 to 10 degrees Celsius [9 to 18 degrees Fahrenheit] across most of the country compared to Tuesday morning,” the KMA said. “Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing in parts of northeastern Gyeonggi, inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon, North Chungcheong and some southern inland regions.”

In Seoul, Monday’s morning low was 14 degrees Celsius, more than 5 degrees above the seasonal average. The temperature is forecast to fall to 10 degrees on Tuesday and just 2 degrees on Wednesday, marking a 12-degree drop in two days.

Tourists look at dol hareubang , traditional Jeju stone statues, at Jeju Stone Park on Oct. 24 as rain falls on the island. YONHAP

The wind chill in Seoul could reach 0 degrees. Parts of greater Seoul, including Paju and Yangju in Gyeonggi, could experience wind chills as low as minus 4 degrees.

“With temperature differences between day and night expected to reach around 15 degrees across inland areas on Wednesday, older adults, children and others with weakened immune systems should take precautions, including limiting outdoor activities when possible,” a KMA official said.

The cold spell is expected to peak on Wednesday before temperatures gradually recover, meaning the chill is unlikely to persist for long.

However, another round of cold weather could arrive over the weekend, with temperatures potentially falling again to around freezing.

Meanwhile, Typhoon In-fa, the 31st typhoon of the year, has strengthened into a powerful storm with a second-highest Category 4-equivalent intensity over waters northwest of Guam and is moving westward. But it is considered highly unlikely to affect Korea.





BY CHON KWON-PIL [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]