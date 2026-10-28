Cold snap grips Korea as temperatures plunge below freezing in parts of country

Cold wave advisories cover most of Korea as strong winds and temperatures below seasonal norms bring freezing mornings and hazardous conditions.

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털옷 입고 (서울=연합뉴스) 김성민 기자 = 27일 오후 9시를 기해 전국 대부분 지역에 한파주의보가 발효된다. 28일엔 내륙 곳곳 아침 기온이 영하로 내려가는 등 상당히 춥겠다. 이날 서울 종로구 광화문광장 인근에서 한 아이가 품 속에 안겨 있다. 2026.10.27 ksm7976@yna.co.kr/2026-10-27 18:14:22/
A child in a plush, layered outfit is seen near Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, on Oct. 27.

Korea will see mostly clear skies on Wednesday, but cold air from the northwest will push temperatures well below seasonal averages.

Cold wave advisories are in effect across most of the country, with morning temperatures falling by around 10 degrees Celsius (18 degrees Fahrenheit) from the previous day.

Morning lows dipped below freezing in parts of northern Gyeonggi, inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon, inland Chungcheong and inland and northeastern mountainous areas of North Gyeongsang.

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Strong winds will make conditions feel even colder than the actual temperature. Ice may form and frost may develop in some inland areas.

Daytime highs are forecast to range from 11 to 16 degrees Celsius.

Daily temperature swings of 10 to 15 degrees Celsius are expected across much of inland Korea.

Temperatures as of 5 a.m. stood at 4.3 degrees Celsius in Seoul, 5 degrees in Incheon, 4.9 degrees Celsius in Suwon, Gyeonggi, minus 1.2 degrees Celsius in Chuncheon, Gangwon; 6.9 degrees Celsius in Gangneung, Gangwon, 6 degrees Celsius in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, 3.7 degrees Celsius in Daejeon, 4.7 degrees Celsius in Jeonju, North Jeolla, 7 degrees Celsius in Gwangju, 14.1 degrees Celsius in Jeju, 7.7 degrees Celsius in Daegu, 8.9 degrees Celsius in Busan, 6.7 degrees Celsius in Ulsan and 8.3 degrees Celsius in Changwon, South Gyeongsang.

(서울=뉴스1) 이종덕 기자 = 2일 오전 서울 광화문광장에서 출근길 시민들이 몸을 움크린 채 발걸음을 옮기고 있다. 이날 새벽 서울 지역 체감온도는 12도까지 떨어졌다. 2026.10.2/뉴스1
Commuters bundle up against the chilly weather as they walk through Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on the morning of Oct. 2.

Strong winds are expected to continue through the morning in parts of Jeju where wind advisories are in effect.

Areas excluding northern Jeju City and southern and eastern Seogwipo are expected to see gusts of at least 70 kilometers per hour (43 miles per hour).

Mountainous areas could see gusts exceeding 90 kilometers per hour, and authorities urged particular caution against accidents.

High waves are also expected at sea.

Waves in coastal waters are forecast at 1 to 2.5 meters (3.3 to 8.2 feet) in the East Sea, 0.5 to 3 meters in the Yellow Sea and 0.5 to 2 meters off the southern coast. 

In offshore waters within roughly 200 kilometers of the coastline, waves are expected to reach 1 to 3.5 meters in the East Sea and 0.5 to 3.5 meters in the Yellow Sea.

Waves in the southern coast are forecast at 1 to 3 meters.


BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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