Cold snap grips Korea as temperatures plunge below freezing in parts of country

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Cold winds to send temperatures plunging, with wind chills below freezing
In Seoul, Monday's morning low was 14 degrees Celsius (minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit), more than 5 degrees above the seasonal average, and the temperature is forecast to fall to 10 degrees on Tuesday and 2 degrees on Wednesday.
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Typhoon Champi brings heavy rain, strong winds and travel disruptions to Jeju
Typhoon Champi is forecast to bring up to 120 millimeters (4.7 inches) of additional rain and powerful winds to Jeju through Monday, disrupting flights, ferries and Mount Halla trails.
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Analyses suggest that AI weather models outperform supercomputer counterparts, but gaps remain
Compared to conventional supercomputer-based weather models, AI has produced relatively smaller errors in predicting typhoon tracks but has proven less reliable in forecasting a storm's strength and speed.
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Cold snap grips Korea as temperatures plunge, with first frost and ice reported
A sharp drop in temperatures arrived Thursday, while Typhoon Champi could bring rain and strong winds to southern waters this weekend.