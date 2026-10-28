Cold snap grips Korea as temperatures plunge below freezing in parts of country

A child in a plush, layered outfit is seen near Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, on Oct. 27. YONHAP

Cold wave advisories cover most of Korea as strong winds and temperatures below seasonal norms bring freezing mornings and hazardous conditions.

Korea will see mostly clear skies on Wednesday, but cold air from the northwest will push temperatures well below seasonal averages.

Cold wave advisories are in effect across most of the country, with morning temperatures falling by around 10 degrees Celsius (18 degrees Fahrenheit) from the previous day.

Morning lows dipped below freezing in parts of northern Gyeonggi, inland and mountainous areas of Gangwon, inland Chungcheong and inland and northeastern mountainous areas of North Gyeongsang.

Strong winds will make conditions feel even colder than the actual temperature. Ice may form and frost may develop in some inland areas.

Daytime highs are forecast to range from 11 to 16 degrees Celsius.

Daily temperature swings of 10 to 15 degrees Celsius are expected across much of inland Korea.

Temperatures as of 5 a.m. stood at 4.3 degrees Celsius in Seoul, 5 degrees in Incheon, 4.9 degrees Celsius in Suwon, Gyeonggi, minus 1.2 degrees Celsius in Chuncheon, Gangwon; 6.9 degrees Celsius in Gangneung, Gangwon, 6 degrees Celsius in Cheongju, North Chungcheong, 3.7 degrees Celsius in Daejeon, 4.7 degrees Celsius in Jeonju, North Jeolla, 7 degrees Celsius in Gwangju, 14.1 degrees Celsius in Jeju, 7.7 degrees Celsius in Daegu, 8.9 degrees Celsius in Busan, 6.7 degrees Celsius in Ulsan and 8.3 degrees Celsius in Changwon, South Gyeongsang.

Commuters bundle up against the chilly weather as they walk through Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on the morning of Oct. 2. NEWS1

Strong winds are expected to continue through the morning in parts of Jeju where wind advisories are in effect.

Areas excluding northern Jeju City and southern and eastern Seogwipo are expected to see gusts of at least 70 kilometers per hour (43 miles per hour).

Mountainous areas could see gusts exceeding 90 kilometers per hour, and authorities urged particular caution against accidents.

High waves are also expected at sea.

Waves in coastal waters are forecast at 1 to 2.5 meters (3.3 to 8.2 feet) in the East Sea, 0.5 to 3 meters in the Yellow Sea and 0.5 to 2 meters off the southern coast.

In offshore waters within roughly 200 kilometers of the coastline, waves are expected to reach 1 to 3.5 meters in the East Sea and 0.5 to 3.5 meters in the Yellow Sea.

Waves in the southern coast are forecast at 1 to 3 meters.





BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]