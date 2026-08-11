Coast Guard rescues horse from mudflat before tide rises

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Former Marine commander appeals prison term over corporal's 2023 death
Retired Lt. Gen. Lim Seong-geun challenged his three-year sentence after a court found he neglected safety duties during a flood search operation.
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Ex-KTV chief indicted on insurrection propaganda charges
Lee Eun-woo is accused of directing KTV to broadcast reports asserting the legitimacy of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration while suppressing and deleting those critical of his measure.
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Mother and son found dead during apartment fire in Seoul
The blaze broke out inside a unit on the 15th floor of an apartment in Gangseo District, western Seoul. Authorities found the mother and son in cardiac arrest in a flower bed by the building's entrance.
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'Bugging aircraft communications is my hobby': Two Chinese vets detained in Korea for allegedly collecting military intel
Police say one suspect intercepted fighter pilot communications near Gunsan while another gathered information on U.S. military exercises at Camp Humphreys.