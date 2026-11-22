A flagged buoy believed to belong to the missing fishing boat Haegwangho floats in rough seas in waters near Taean, South Chungcheong, on Nov. 21, a day after a patrol ship found it. TAEAN COAST GUARD

The Coast Guard located an object believed to be a sunken vessel near where a fishing boat carrying seven crew members went missing on Wednesday.

The Coast Guard said on Sunday that it has located an object believed to be a sunken vessel on the seabed near where a fishing boat went missing off Korea’s west coast last week.

A naval sonar detected the unidentified object at 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Taean Coast Guard. The object lies 52 meters (170.6 feet) deep and roughly 41 kilometers (25.5 miles) northwest of an island off Taean.

The location is near the site where the fishing boat Haegwangho went missing on Wednesday. Officials said that they are working to determine whether the object is linked to the vessel.

The search entered its fifth day on Sunday for the seven crew members who remain missing and the 7.93-ton boat. High waves and strong winds have hampered search and rescue operations.

The Navy said that it is sending its 3,500-ton Tongyeong rescue and salvage ship to the site to execute a detailed underwater search.

The Navy will also deploy an unmanned remotely operated vehicle (ROV) from the salvage ship to help identify the object found on the seabed. An ROV is connected to a mother ship and explores the deep sea beyond human divers’ reach.

The Haegwangho, carrying three Koreans and four Indonesians, was reported missing early on Wednesday. It had left a port in Taean two days earlier.





Yonhap