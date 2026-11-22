A diver checks the underwater attachment of a fishing-net buoy belonging to the missing fishing boat Haegwangho off South Korea's west coast on Nov. 21. TAEAN COAST GUARD

The Haegwangho, which was carrying seven people, was confirmed submerged off Taean as the search entered its fifth day.

The Coast Guard said Sunday it confirmed that an object found on the seabed off Korea's west coast was the hull of the missing fishing boat Haegwangho, as the search entered its fifth day.

The Coast Guard had been working to identify the object it had earlier discovered lying on the seabed near where the Haegwangho went missing off the western coastal county of Taean last Wednesday.

Coast Guard officials confirmed that what had appeared to be a sunken ship was the missing boat.

The Haegwangho, a 7.93-ton boat carrying three Koreans and four Indonesians, was reported missing early last Wednesday. It had left a port in Taean two days earlier.





Yonhap







