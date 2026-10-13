Closed for 60 years, last restricted mountain trail near Blue House to open on Saturday

A 1.32-kilometer (0.82-mile-long) trail behind the Blue House will open Saturday, completing public access to all major Mount Bugak routes.

The Presidential Security Service (PSS) will open a 1.32-kilometer-long (0.82-mile-long) mountain trail near the presidential office of Blue House to the public on Saturday, nearly six decades after it was designated off-limits, officials said Tuesday.

The upcoming public opening of the trail in the southwestern part of Mount Bugak, located behind the Blue House, marks the latest and final opening of the three major trails on Mount Bugak previously off-limits to the public, according to PSS officials.

A 2.2-km trail in the northern part of Mount Bugak was first opened to the public in 2020, followed by a 3-km trail in the southeastern part of the mountain in 2022.

The public will be allowed access to the new southwestern trail around the clock starting on Saturday, according to the PSS.

With the upcoming opening, Mount Bugak will be fully open to the public, PSS chief Hwang In-kwon noted.





Yonhap