Closed for 60 years, last restricted mountain trail near Blue House to open on Saturday

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Police seek FBI help in cyberattack probe
Korean police are seeking FBI cooperation to trace hackers behind recent cyberattacks on financial institutions, including access to data from U.S.-based cybersecurity and AI companies.
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Applicants at Yonsei, Seoul National caught wearing AI glasses during test
In both instances, the test-takers started with regular glasses before changing to the smart devices before being caught.
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Nearly 10,000 civil servants to move to Sejong in sweeping government relocation plan
The government plans to relocate 44 agencies from the greater Seoul area to Sejong by 2031, beginning with 27 agencies in 2027.
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Busan rides wave of fame from celebrity shark as calls for third rescue grow
A lawmaker urged a third attempt as conditions in the waterway change, while injuries to Bukangi's snout and head are also raising concerns.