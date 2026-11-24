Visitors look at strollers at the Global Baby Fair at Coex in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 19. YONHAP

Korean public officials receiving fertility treatment will be eligible for up to one year of leave, extendable in unavoidable cases.

Civil servants undergoing fertility treatment will be entitled to a one-year infertility leave of absence, extendable by up to an additional year, officials said Tuesday, a move partly aimed at tackling the country's ultralow birth rates.

The change became possible after revisions to the decrees on the appointment of public officials and local public officials were approved at a Cabinet meeting, the Ministry of Personnel Management and the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.

The revisions will go into effect Dec. 3. So far, those undergoing fertility treatment have used sick leave instead.

Under the revised decrees, those receiving assisted reproductive technology or equivalent infertility treatment are entitled to up to one year of infertility leave, which can be extended by up to another year in unavoidable cases. Applications for the leave should be approved in principle, officials said.

"We will build a child-rearing-friendly public service environment where having and raising children does not become a burden," Park Sung-hee, director general of the Personnel Innovation Bureau at the personnel management ministry, said.





Yonhap