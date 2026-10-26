Civil group files police complaint against agriculture minister over farmland survey

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People with migrant backgrounds make up 5.4% of Korea’s population in 2025
Korea’s population with migrant backgrounds rose to 2.81 million, or 5.4% of the total, in 2025, with people in their 20s posting the largest increase.
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Man accused of transporting drugs repatriated after 22 years on the lam
The suspect, who fled to Ghana, is accused of moving more than 5 tons of narcotics worth 4.8 trillion won ($3.6 billion).
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Cold winds to send temperatures plunging, with wind chills below freezing
In Seoul, Monday's morning low was 14 degrees Celsius (minus 10 degrees Fahrenheit), more than 5 degrees above the seasonal average, and the temperature is forecast to fall to 10 degrees on Tuesday and 2 degrees on Wednesday.
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Special counsel to inspect 2.5 million ballots in local elections shortage probe
Investigators will examine ballots and equipment over suspected irregularities linked to June's local election shortages.