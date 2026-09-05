City prepares for fireworks festival to set Seoul's skies ablaze

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Fireworks fans spread mats, claim prime Han River spots ahead of festival
Visitors spread picnic mats a day before Seoul’s fireworks festival, as the city prepares traffic restrictions and crowd controls for Saturday.
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Fireworks festival, marathon to cause congestion in Seoul this weekend
Fireworks festival and a marathon event will close key roads and disrupt subway service in Yeouido and downtown Seoul.
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'Early birds' try to sell public viewing areas ahead of fireworks festival
Prime viewing spots and parking near Yeouido are being resold for up to 300,000 won ($220) ahead of the Seoul International Fireworks Festival, as city officials warn against reserving public park space.
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Hanwha to brighten up the summer night sky with fireworks festival
Hanwha is set to light up the night sky with the 2026 Seoul International Fireworks Festival in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Saturday, September 5th, running from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.