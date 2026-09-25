Chuseok rain to ease Saturday across Korea, with heavy showers on Jeju

Pedestrians under umbrellas are seen crossing a street in Jongno District, central Seoul on Sept. 25. NEWS1

Rain disrupting holiday travel will taper off Saturday, though southern regions and Jeju face heavier showers into the day.

Rain poured in the central region of Korea on Chuseok day on Friday, with more downpour forecast for Saturday.

With the downpour Friday, the traffic congestion of holiday travelers heading to family homes from Seoul continued, and baseball games in Jamsil and Incheon were canceled.

Rain is expected to gradually let up across Korea on Saturday, with skies clearing in central regions from the morning and southern regions later in the day.

Pedestrians under umbrellas are seen crossing a street in Jongno District, central Seoul on Sept. 25. NEWS1

The country will remain mostly cloudy initially during the Chuseok holiday weekend, with rain forecast in central regions, including the greater Seoul area, through early Saturday morning. Rain will continue in southern regions through the afternoon and on Jeju Island through the evening.

Expected rainfall ranges from 5 to 10 millimeters (0.2 to 0.4 inches) in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi; 5 to 30 millimeters along the east coast and in the mountainous areas of Gangwon; 5 to 10 millimeters in inland Gangwon; and 5 to 20 millimeters in Daejeon, Sejong, South Chungcheong and North Chungcheong.

Southern regions are expected to receive heavier rainfall, with 20 to 60 millimeters forecast along the South Jeolla coast and 10 to 40 millimeters in Gwangju and inland South Jeolla. North Jeolla is expected to receive 5 to 20 millimeters.

Jeju Island is expected to see the heaviest rainfall, ranging from 20 to 80 millimeters.

Strong gusts accompanied by thunder and lightning are possible over waters off the southern coast and Jeju Island, requiring caution over potential maritime accidents.

Morning lows on Saturday are forecast to range from 14 to 20 degrees Celsius (57 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit) nationwide, with daytime highs between 22 and 28 degrees Celsius.





BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]