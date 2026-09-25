Chuseok empties Seoul, crowds regional routes — in pictures

A road in central Seoul is seen almost empty of vehicles and people on Sept. 25, the day of Chuseok. YONHAP

Seoul and regional areas showed a stark contrast in crowds on the holiday of Chuseok, with the normally packed capital largely drained of populations as people heading to parental homes in provinces across the country left for the holidays.

Central Seoul’s Seoul Station and surrounding bus stops, usually full to the brim with office workers on their way to work, were seen almost completely empty on Friday, the day of Chuseok itself. While the palaces and tourist spots such as Hongdae were still full, commuters were nowhere to be seen in the capital.

A road in central Seoul is seen almost empty of vehicles and people on Sept. 25, the day of Chuseok. NEWS1

In comparison, inside the train stations, on the highway roads and in small towns across Korea, traveling families and vehicles were seen in the hundreds. Tickets were all but sold out for trains traveling to regional provinces and the estimated driving time from Seoul to Busan was set at over nine hours.





Holiday travelers are seen waiting at a station in Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on Sept. 24. NEWS1 A Korea Expressway Corporation official is seen at the command center of the corporation's situation room in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 25. NEWS1

























Vistiors and tourists are seen at an observatory in Paju, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 25. YONHAP















































Visitors crowd an outdoor park in Inje, Gangwon, on Sept. 24, the day before Chuseok. NEWS1

Families of displaced South Koreans bow toward North Korea beside a memorial offering table at Mangbaedan memorial altar in Imjingak, Paju, on Chuseok. YONHAP







Bus lanes around Seoul Station in central Seoul are seen almost empty of vehicles and people on Sept. 25, the day of Chuseok. YONHAP







The boarding gates of Seoul Station are seen packed with travelers on Sept. 24. NEWS1







A street in central Seoul is seen almost empty of vehicles and pedestrians on Sept. 25, the day of Chuseok. YONHAP

BY LIM JEONG-WON [lim.jeongwon@joongang.co.kr]



